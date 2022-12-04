F1 schedule: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the F1 schedule, including practices, qualifying, and race times for the whole 2022 season.

Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

F1 schedule – 2022 F1 season over

The 2022 F1 season has been completed. Max Verstappen has claimed his second straight F1 championship after winning a record-breaking 15 times out of the 23-race F1 schedule, including the finale at Abu Dhabi.

Next F1 race (2023)

Sunday, March 5

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix TBD ESPN Bahrain International Circuit – Sakhir, Bahrain

F1 schedule – Practice and qualifying times (2023)

To be updated…Formula 1 has not announced the practice and qualifying times for the 2023 season. Sportsnaut will release them when it is announced.

F1 upcoming races (2023)

Sunday, March 19

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix TBD ESPN Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Sunday, April 2

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023 TBD ESPN Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit – Albert Park, Australia

Major races on the F1 Schedule (2023)

Sunday, May 7

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix TBD ESPN Miami International Autodrome – Florida, United States

Sunday, May 28

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2023 TBD ESPN Circuit de Monaco – Monte Carlo, Monaco

Sunday, October 8

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023 TBD ESPN Losail International Circuit – Lusail, Qatar

Sunday, October 22

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Armaco United States Grand Prix TBD ESPN Circuit of the Americas – Texas, United States

Sunday, November 19

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix TBD ESPN Las Vegas Street Circuit – Nevada, United States

Sunday, November 26

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TBD ESPN Yas Marina Circuit – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Where is the next F1 Grand Prix?

Formula 1 will be heading to the Bahrain International Circuit, which is located in Sakhir, Bahrain. The venue is a 3.363-mile road course that holds a capacity of roughly 70,000 fans. The track’s last event was during the 2022 season when Charles Leclerc took the victory with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton rounding out the podium.

What channel is the F1 race on today?

The Formula 1 race from the Bahrain International Circuit will be aired on (TBD) at (TBD) on Sunday, March 5, 2023. It will represent the first race on the 2023 F1 schedule as the teams look to have a strong start to the season.

How long does an F1 race last?

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed over two hours due to safety reasons for the drivers. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many F1 races are there in 2023?

There are 23 races on the 2023 F1 schedule. The Chinese Grand Prix was supposed to be included on the schedule for a total of 24 races; however, it has been reported the event will be canceled due to the COVID-19 policies still standing in the country.

When does the 2023 F1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on March 5, 2023, when the sport travels to the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. It will mark the start of the second season with the new era of Formula 1 cars.

