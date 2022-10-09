F1 schedule 2022: Practice, qualifying, race times, and where to watch

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the F1 schedule. Including practices, qualifying, and race times for the whole 2022 season.

Swipe down for all the on-track action today, across upcoming races, all the TV information, and more!

Formula 1 schedule – Circuit of the Americas next weekend

The 19th round of F1 action begins next weekend. The series will tackle the Circuit of the Americas with the first on-track action of the weekend starting on October 21, 2022.

Next Formula 1 race

Sunday, October 23

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix 2022 3:00 PM ESPN Circuit of the Americas – Austin, TX (United States)

Practice and qualifying times (October 21-22)

October 21:

3:00-4:00 PM: Practice 1 (TBD)

6:00-7:00 PM: Practice 2 (TBD)

October 22:

3:00-4:00 PM: Practice 3 (TBD)

6:00 PM: Qualifying (TBD)

F1 upcoming races

Sunday, October 30

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Gran Premio De La Ciudad De Mexico 2022 4:00 PM ESPN Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez – Mexico City, Mexico

Sunday, November 13

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prêmio de São Paulo 2022 1:00 PM ESPN Autódromo José Carlos Pace – São Paulo, Brazil

Major races in the F1 Schedule 2022

Sunday, November 20

Series Time (ET) TV Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 8:00 AM ESPN Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where is Formula 1 racing this weekend?

Formula 1 will be heading to the Circuit of the Americas, which is located in Texas, United States. The venue is a 3.41-mile road course that holds a capacity of roughly 150,000 fans. The track’s last event was during the 2022 season when Max Verstappen took the victory with Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez rounding out the podium.

What channel is the Formula 1 race today?

The Formula 1 race from the Circuit of the Americas will be aired on ESPN2 at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 23. It is the first race since Max Verstappen clinched the 2022 driver’s championship in Suzuka, Japan.

How long does a Formula 1 race last?

Formula 1 races typically range from 80 to 100 minutes and cannot exceed over two hours due to safety reasons for the drivers. The race starts when the five red lights are turned off by the race director and the event needs to be completed within a three-hour window. The three-hour window is in place in case of a red flag or delay, but the two-hour window is official racing under green or yellow flag conditions.

How many Formula 1 races are there in 2022?

There are 22 races on the 2022 Formula 1 schedule. The Russian Grand Prix was supposed to be included on the schedule for a total of 23 races; however, the sport terminated its contract with the promoter of the event and stated it will no longer race in the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

When does the 2023 Formula 1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin on March 5, 2023, when the sport travels to the Bahrain International Circuit located in Sakhir Bahrain. It will mark the start of the second season with the new era of Formula 1 cars. The season is set to conclude on November 26, 2023, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The season will end one week later than in 2022.

