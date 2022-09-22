‘Now it’s about being one of the top goaltenders in the league’: Canucks’ Demko is ready for the next step

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Larkin Proves to Be a “True Captain” During Lalonde Transition
Two weeks ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana was a guest on Sportsnet’s “32 Thoughts Podcast” with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek. Almost eight minutes in, Marek led his next question simply with, “ Dylan Larkin.”. Like a reflex, Vrana instantly smiled at the mention...
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
Yardbarker
‘It’s up to me’: Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson gets brutally honest on push for NHL job
The Detroit Red Wings have kicked off their training camp proceedings in preparation for the 2022-23 season. And one of the most intriguing names fighting for a roster spot is last year’s sixth overall pick, Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson, fresh off a performance at the World Juniors, is turning his...
