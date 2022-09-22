ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Lake Martin’s Steve Forehand last month was installed as president of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and will move forward an agenda for restoration, research and growth at the state’s oldest and largest citizen conservation organization. An AWF board member for 15 years, Forehand professes a lifetime of passion for the outdoors, stemming from a youth spent on this grandparents’ Fish Pond area farm.
Missing boater’s body found on Alabama lake

Search crews recovered the body of a man who went missing Saturday on an Alabama lake Sunday. The search began when a bass boat was found unoccupied in Spring Creek. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials confirmed the body of David Etheridge, 51, was found Sunday morning in the area where he went missing.
20 Things To Do In Montgomery AL

Montgomery is Alabama’s capital city and the former capital of the Confederate States during the Civil War. Founded in 1813, the city is the cultural capital of the state and the launching pad from which Civil Rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks paved the way for the South’s Civil Rights uprising during the ’50s and ’60s.
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 60 mph in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center on Sunday night. Ian is expected to become...
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Linus Outdoor#Linus Boating
Electric vehicles are coming. Is Alabama ready?

For the better part of the last decade, Alabama has been turning itself into a place where electric cars are made. Now the state just needs to become a place where more electric vehicles are driven. The number of electric cars in Alabama is expected to balloon in the coming...
City of Prattville approves purchase of ice rink

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has purchased an ice rink, according to the mayor’s office. Lisa Byrd, the Mayor’s executive assistant, confirmed the city’s purchase, which was approved during a regularly scheduled city council meeting held Wednesday. Additional details about the purchase were not...
Roy S. Johnson: Alabamians struggling to eat; state leaders must ensure people are fed

This is an opinion column. Go look in your refrigerator. Seriously. I’ll wait…. I checked mine. It’s reasonably full. Plenty to eat and drink. More than plenty. I cook so between the fridge and freezer there’s enough to whip up a meal. Several, actually. If I don’t see anything to suit my tastes on a given day, I make a quick grocery run. I don’t have to drive more than, oh, three miles for a Publix, Piggly Wiggly, Greenwise, or Walmart. Sure, rising prices annoy me, but food isn’t something I have to sweat about, to fret about.
Football High Live: Scores, updates from Friday’s statewide Week 6 non-region football games

It’s non-region week across the state of Alabama, but the Week 6 matchups are as big as we have seen in quite a while. Central-Phenix City hosting national power IMG Academy, Theodore traveling to Opelika, Clay-Chalkville putting its 20-game win streak on the line at Thompson and Hoover taking on Mountain Brook are just some of the intriguing matchups. Also in Mobile, St. Michael takes on McGill-Toolen for the first time in the battle of the two Gulf Coast Catholic schools.
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Alabama’s new high school for cyber technology officially open

Gov. Kay Ivey officially opened the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville today calling it a “testimony to our (state’s) commitment to being innovative in every way.”. Ivey said the school, built by a “multi-year collaborative effort” shows “the world what we are made...
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
