Billings subdivision fights commercial construction
A petition has made it's way through the Cedar Park subdivision. 115 people have signed the document, which will be presented to the City Council on Monday.
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
rmef.org
Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk
Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
KULR8
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
KULR8
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions. BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries...
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
2 men charged with running large theft ring from Billings
Two men accused of being involved in a large theft ring based on the Billings South Side were charged Friday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Billings police investigating shooting near Rims
Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.
KULR8
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
Inmate found dead in Yellowstone County jail
The inmate, 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was found unresponsive in his cell by a jail officer at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Construction on major Billings intersection causing backups
The project at 24th and Central cost around $700,000 and "has been in the works for years," according to city Engineer Mac Fogelsong.
