Hardin, MT

rmef.org

Montana Men Plead Guilty to Poaching Bull Elk

Below is a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for...
BALLANTINE, MT
KULR8

Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
