Baton Rouge, LA

LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos. The longest play of the game for New Mexico...
Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.
