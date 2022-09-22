Read full article on original website
LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos. The longest play of the game for New Mexico...
St. Aug moves up in “Big 8″ rankings with Karr matchup set for Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are starting to clear up at the top with three weeks of games in the books. Destrehan is still holding on to the top spot, but Karr and St. Augustine continue to impress with big-time performances each week.
‘I feel like we might be insane:’ Reaction pours in after mayor’s presser on violent crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reaction is pouring in for Thursday’s news conference on public safety in Baton Rouge. Whether it be online with your comments on ways to solve crime, everyone either pointing fingers or looking for solutions on how to get this crime under control. “I assure...
La. clinics set to receive millions in federal funding to fight opioid crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As East Baton Rouge Parish is on track for another record year of deadly overdoses, the federal government announced a billion-dollar initiative on Friday, Sept. 23, to help states fight the opioid epidemic. Millions of dollars in federal funding will start flowing into Louisiana and...
Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.
