Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
