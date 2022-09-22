Read full article on original website
Space X Falcon 9 rocket's vapor trail seen over Long Island skies
People all throughout the East Coast also saw what appeared to be a meteor, but it was not.
Nature Matters: Long Island’s canary
Once in a while I get a phone call, text or email message along the following lines: “John, could I have seen a canary? Moments ago I saw a bright yellow bird at my bird feeder.”. My response? Something along the lines of: “While there’s always the outside possibility of seeing a canary that’s escaped from its cage, it’s much more likely you’ve just seen an American Goldfinch, one of the more colorful native songbirds native to Long Island, brilliantly wrapped in its garb of lemon yellow marked with black wings, tail, and a cap.”
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Research and extension center in Baiting Hollow has been helping L.I. growers for 100 years
The Long Island Horticultural Research and Extension Center in Baiting Hollow yesterday marked 100 years since it started providing research and education on crops to local farmers with a centennial gala attended by the president of Cornell University. The research facility, an extension of Cornell, was founded in 1922 as...
Disaster drill simulates mass casualty event on Long Island
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Medical students on Long Island are ready for a potential disaster.The Zucker School of Medicine put its first-year students through unique training, responding to a mass casualty event. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, these future doctors are also learning to be EMTs. The screams are simulated, and so is the smoke, but the scenario is all too real: A mass shooting on a train, or derailment. In this drill, medical students are learning just how chaotic and critical the front of the front lines are. Ninety-nine first-year students with Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell teamed up with the Nassau...
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Seven Great Corn Mazes on Long Island for 2022
F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm - The theme of this year’s corn maze is “Alice In Wonderland.” Enjoy hours of family fun in this 8-acre corn maze, open on weekends, Columbus Day and holidays. Try to race your friends and family through the maze, or take your time enjoying the adventure. Opens October 1st. $10pp. Location: 26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, (631) 271-3276.
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico
50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
Air cargo logistics hub in Calverton planned by Triple Five affiliate to enhance package delivery services on Long Island
The Triple Five affiliate in a $40 million land deal with the Town of Riverhead presented updated plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday that would transform the Calverton Enterprise Park into a regional air cargo logistics hub for package delivery services to consumers on Long Island. Calverton Aviation...
Isolated storms clear overnight, sunshine returns Monday on Long Island
Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms will clear overnight before lots of sunshine on Monday.
New York State Has Almost $20 Billion in Lost Money & Some Might Be Yours
New Yorkers might be owed hefty sums of money, and they may not even know it. According to the New York State comptroller's office, there are over $17 billion (yes, with a "B") in unclaimed funds, and some might actually be yours. Luckily, there's a way to get it back....
'I just rushed in': Amazon worker saves Long Island family from burning home
Kevin Rivera told News 12 he was finishing up his route when he saw flames coming from the porch of a house.
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
