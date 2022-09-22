ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature Matters: Long Island’s canary

Once in a while I get a phone call, text or email message along the following lines: “John, could I have seen a canary? Moments ago I saw a bright yellow bird at my bird feeder.”. My response? Something along the lines of: “While there’s always the outside possibility of seeing a canary that’s escaped from its cage, it’s much more likely you’ve just seen an American Goldfinch, one of the more colorful native songbirds native to Long Island, brilliantly wrapped in its garb of lemon yellow marked with black wings, tail, and a cap.”
CBS New York

Disaster drill simulates mass casualty event on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Medical students on Long Island are ready for a potential disaster.The Zucker School of Medicine put its first-year students through unique training, responding to a mass casualty event. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, these future doctors are also learning to be EMTs. The screams are simulated, and so is the smoke, but the scenario is all too real: A mass shooting on a train, or derailment. In this drill, medical students are learning just how chaotic and critical the front of the front lines are. Ninety-nine first-year students with Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell teamed up with the Nassau...
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
longisland.com

Seven Great Corn Mazes on Long Island for 2022

F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm - The theme of this year’s corn maze is “Alice In Wonderland.” Enjoy hours of family fun in this 8-acre corn maze, open on weekends, Columbus Day and holidays. Try to race your friends and family through the maze, or take your time enjoying the adventure. Opens October 1st. $10pp. Location: 26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, (631) 271-3276.
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
localsyr.com

New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
