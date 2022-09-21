Read full article on original website
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
KOAT 7
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
Johnny Tapia’s family opens fight shop in his honor
A new fight shop associated with Johnny Tapia's family opened up on Sunday.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Public Schools faces problem with absenteeism
Type “chronic absenteeism” into Google on your browser and you see about 124,000,000 search results. Next, type in “solution for chronic absenteeism;” you’ll see about 841,000,000 search results. Not all of them are related to the problem experienced in Rio Rancho Public Schools, but Student...
APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
KOAT 7
Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend
With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
‘She would love this:’ HS football game honors ABQ girl who died from pediatric cancer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was no coincidence that Wilson Stadium was covered in gold Friday night. The Manzano Monarchs went head to head with the Sandia Madators on the field. But on the sidelines, this was much more than a football game. Friday night, the color gold had a special meaning. “She really was just […]
KRQE News 13
New things happening for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta kicks off on October 1st. Among all the traditions and fan favorites, there are also some new events for guests to enjoy. Something new this year is the Six Sky Boxes for Hospitality. They will be located at the...
Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue helping birds by socialization, veterinary care, and adoption
A woman involved with the rescue said that sometimes, people can't keep up with the care a bird needs, so they end up surrendering them.
Albuquerque Italian restaurant shows off new menu item, prepares for competition
Chef David Ruiz visits KRQE with a new menu item.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
rrobserver.com
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this ‘trashy’ city for Balloon Fiesta
(Michaela Helean/Observer) Paseo del Norte, the whole length, is dirty, trashy, with the shoulders of the road covered with old mattresses, wood scraps, car parts, needles — Bob Dean. COMPANY’S COMIN’, LET’S CLEAN UP: As the State Fair leaves New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta enters Albuquerque, Bob Dean...
Daily Lobo
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66
With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
rrobserver.com
Rain today, gone tomorrow, enjoy a movie marathon
This weekend will be mostly clear after today. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Best chances today will be across west central NM, but as storms move east this afternoon, portions of the Rio Grande Valley may get a little rainfall.”. This weekend will be good for a movie marathon....
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
