ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belen, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Public Schools faces problem with absenteeism

Type “chronic absenteeism” into Google on your browser and you see about 124,000,000 search results. Next, type in “solution for chronic absenteeism;” you’ll see about 841,000,000 search results. Not all of them are related to the problem experienced in Rio Rancho Public Schools, but Student...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

APS responds to video of teacher using racial slur in March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at an Albuquerque Public Schools high school say they’re upset that a teacher who used a racial slur in class, still has her job. The district says there’s more to the story. A Freedom High School student says she’s upset that their teacher wasn’t fired after being caught on video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Oktoberfest-a-palooza: Rounding up all the events statewide this weekend

With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Art Educator#Local Life#Nostalgia#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Belen Consolidated School#The Belen Public Library#The Young Curators Club#Camellia Termini#Belen Middle School
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New things happening for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta kicks off on October 1st. Among all the traditions and fan favorites, there are also some new events for guests to enjoy. Something new this year is the Six Sky Boxes for Hospitality. They will be located at the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents

One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Historic New Mexico Oasis On Route 66

With the spectacular landscapes of the Navajo Nation to the northwest, the ancient culture of the Zuni Pueblo to the south, and the lively cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe to the east, the small town of Gallup, New Mexico is perfectly situated for taking in a surprising number of Southwestern U.S. treasures.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rain today, gone tomorrow, enjoy a movie marathon

This weekend will be mostly clear after today. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Best chances today will be across west central NM, but as storms move east this afternoon, portions of the Rio Grande Valley may get a little rainfall.”. This weekend will be good for a movie marathon....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy