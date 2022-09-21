With the actual Oktoberfest back up and running in Germany, it only made sense for just about everyone else to start doing their own versions of the annual beer-filled event all around the world. In New Mexico, this weekend alone will see five different Oktoberfests in five separate towns, so we figured it behooved us to do a more expansive preview than just the quick event listings in The Week Ahead in Beer.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO