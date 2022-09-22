Read full article on original website
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
Amazon's new unit has more than 400 employees, focused on helping engineers avoid rote work
Happy Thursday, readers. Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting from New York and counting down the seconds until it's Friday. Today, we're kicking things off with my colleague Eugene Kim's look at a (secret) new team at Amazon. Plus, to get us in the (luxury, extremely expensive, utterly unattainable) pre-weekend spirit: We're taking you inside late Microsoft founder Paul Allen's $90 million yacht.
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
When a Black CEO is appointed, it benefits the company’s stock, according to new research
Marvin Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer of Lowe's. “We think that the low representation of Black CEOs in corporate America today is just shocking,” Ann Mooney Murphy, an associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology School of Business, told me. Murphy is a co-author of the recent...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creativity Flowing
At 30 years old, Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer that features clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden and bridal, continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its creative culture and sense of discovery. Opening its first doors in the fall of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Anthropologie today operates...
protocol.com
Why Kraken's CEO is stepping down
Good morning! This Friday, Protocol Fintech reporter Ben Pimentel talked with Kraken's Jesse Powell about leaving his CEO role. It’s been a hard year for Kraken and crypto in general. But CEO Jesse Powell said he’s stepping down from the role because there’s just too much he doesn’t like about the job.
Sports Betting Firms Primed for Rebound, Bullpen Founder Says
The slump in sports-betting and fantasy-sports companies, both large and small, is turning in the right direction even as their stocks continue to suffer from investor wariness after years of burning cash, says Paul Martino, the general partner and co-founder of venture capital firm Bullpen Capital and one of the earliest investors in FanDuel. “The correction in sports-betting stocks started way back almost a year before the correction in the broader market,” Martino said in a phone call. “I think the broader market is still going to take quite a dive, but I feel like we may have bottomed in the...
cryptoglobe.com
Utopia Crypton Owners Can Now Make Anonymous Purchases at Over 1,800 Online Stores
Fully decentralized privacy currency Utopia transforms the e-commerce payment landscape. It solves issues for customers for merchants alike, enabling anonymous online purchases across over 1,800 online shops. The role of privacy in the online payment space needs to change. In today’s landscape, neither consumers nor merchants can benefit from any...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
TechCrunch
Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse
Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
Companies ‘desperate’ to recruit technical engineers and data experts – report
Manufacturing firms are having to compete with top City banks and leading innovation companies to hire workers with digital and technical skills, according to a new report.Make UK said its study showed the digitalisation of production processes has accelerated in recent months, leaving companies “desperate” to recruit the best qualified technical engineers and data experts.A survey of 180 manufacturers found that three in five have plans to recruit engineering technicians and production and process engineers, while one in four were looking to hire data analysts.Government must ensure that the revised Shortage Occupation List is in place as soon as possible...
u.today
Payments Giant Stripe Now Supports Crypto Payouts for Freelancers in USDC
Payments giant Stripe has enabled payouts in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin for freelancers, according to an announcement posted on Sept. 22. Circle co-founder Jeremy Allaire claims that the USDC coin represents a more inclusive means of sending money to people around the globe. Freelances who live in countries...
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung is Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year
Samsung has retained the prestigious title of Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). Smartphones are the hearbeat of our industry and this award recognises the manufacturer that has done the best to showcase its technical innovation, the strength of its product portfolio, and industry relationships to achieve commercial success and captivate consumers and businesses.
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
ceoworld.biz
Justin Halladay Discusses New Business Ventures and Offers Tips for Other Entrepreneurs
Justin Halladay feels fortunate to have been involved with several entrepreneurial ventures so far in his career. Currently self-employed in the information technology industry, Halladay has also launched companies in the education and sales fields. His work in IT has taken him in many different directions, among them software development and IT support. He has also provided his services for everything from small startups with few employees to multimillion dollar corporations like Morgan Stanley.
