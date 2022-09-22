Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Bleacher Report
Celtics Reporter Amanda Pflugrad Calls Coverage of Ime Udoka Allegations 'Disgusting'
Boston Celtics reporter Amanda Pflugrad is speaking up about the "disgusting" coverage of the allegations against Ime Udoka both in the media and by basketball fans on social media. "As a female of the Celtics organization, watching these last few days unfold has been heartbreaking," Pflugrad wrote on Twitter Friday....
Bleacher Report
Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics
Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum, Pelicans Agree to 2-Year, $64M Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans continued to lock up the core of their roster after agreeing to a contract extension with CJ McCollum on Saturday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, McCollum and the Pelicans agreed to terms on a two-year, $64 million extension that will keep the shooting guard in the Big Easy through the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
Bleacher Report
Knicks 'Thrilled' with Team Despite Not Making Donovan Mitchell Trade, Leon Rose Says
New York Knicks president Leon Rose told Alan Hahn of MSG Network that he is "thrilled" with where the team is right now in response to a question regarding the team's pursuit of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the Utah Jazz ultimately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose told...
Bleacher Report
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade. When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:. "I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them...
Bleacher Report
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Jae Crowder Trades and More
We may be a week from the start of the 2022-23 NBA preseason, but teams are still wheeling and dealing. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz dealt forward Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. It's the latest move by a retooling Jazz franchise that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in September.
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in the ring for an exhibition against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on Sunday in Saitama, Japan. Because of the time difference, the pay-per-view will begin Saturday night in the United States. Time: 11 p.m. ET. Live Stream: FITE.tv. Fight Odds (via OddsChecker): Mayweather -700;...
Bleacher Report
Matisse Thybulle Wants to Retire with 76ers Despite Link to Eric Gordon Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle doesn't want to leave the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon. "At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly," he said to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten
Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
Oh baby, you bettor believe it: Betting takeaways from NFL Week 3
Week 3 of the NFL season was very similar to each of the first two weeks of the season. The under didn't hit nearly as high as it did in the first two weeks of the season, but it did hit more than the over for the third consecutive week.
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Posts Michael Jordan 'Flu Game' GIF Due to Illness Before MNF
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is apparently expecting a big game on Monday Night Football despite being under the weather. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year posted on Twitter a GIF of Michael Jordan from the "Flu Game" in the 1997 NBA Finals. Per Michael Gehlken of the...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz Deemed 'Quarterback Mismatch' as Eagles Beat Commanders
In the game billed as Carson Wentz taking on the team that drafted him for the first time, it was the Philadelphia Eagles' current quarterback who stole the show. Jalen Hurts continued his torrid start to the season with 340 yards and three touchdowns through the air in the Eagles' 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders.
