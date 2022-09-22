ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
ORLANDO, FL
Stephen Curry
Donte Divincenzo
Klay Thompson
James Wiseman
Andrew Wiggins
Jordan Poole
Draymond Green
Gary Payton Ii
Kevin Durant
Bleacher Report

Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Jae Crowder Trades and More

We may be a week from the start of the 2022-23 NBA preseason, but teams are still wheeling and dealing. On Thursday, the Utah Jazz dealt forward Bojan Bogdanović to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. It's the latest move by a retooling Jazz franchise that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery

The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Pac-12's George Kliavkoff Has 'Significant' Concerns over UCLA's Move to Big Ten

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed "significant concerns" about UCLA's impending move to the Big Ten in 2024. Kliavkoff wrote a letter to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, suggesting the conference change will negatively impact student-athletes' mental health while also leading to increased travel and operational costs, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.
LOS ANGELES, CA

