Roshida Dowe and Stephanie Perry on what it takes to start over in another country, the success of their annual event, and this year's theme, "Move Abroad Money." Considering the increase in Black travel and expat groups in the last few years, as well as having to deal with immense stressors due to the pandemic and seemingly never-ending social injustices, it’s no surprise that Black women are showing great interest in the idea of leaving the United States. If you are considering it, watching from the sidelines as others manage to quit their J.O.B.s and travel the world, wondering how they are able to afford it, it’s time to stop dreaming and start planning.

SOCIETY ・ 4 HOURS AGO