stmarynow.com
Drug, shoplifting arrests reported by local agencies
Local police agencies reported 10 arrests over the weekend, including two on shoplifting charges in Patterson and two on marijuana possession charges in Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 96 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
stmarynow.com
Local agencies make marijuana arrests
Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO investigating fatal shooting in Darrow
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday (September, 23) at approximately 11:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was identified as Brenden Washington, 22 years old.
Barricaded fugitive in Abbeville arrested
The man who barricaded himself in a house in Abbeville Thursday night has been arrested.
Additional Charges for Inmates Involved in Recent Escape
theadvocate.com
Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says
A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 23-26
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment. 100 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint. 10:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
stmarynow.com
Police: Man had meth shaped like prescription pills
Morgan City police arrested a man accused of possessing methamphetamine fashioned to look like prescription medication. St. Mary deputies made four arrests Wednesday, all involving some form of battery. Franklin police also reported a battery arrest. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
Badly decomposed body found in Iberia Parish field
brproud.com
4 arrested after EBRSO seizes 1,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says that a two-month investigation and state funding resulted in four arrests and over 1,000 doses of lethal fentanyl. EBRSO says that state funding appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White was used to fight the fentanyl...
brproud.com
LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
Man found guilty of 2019 murder in Franklin
According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, a jury unanimously found Trinity Coleman guilty of second-degree murder.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
