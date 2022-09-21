ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Drug, shoplifting arrests reported by local agencies

Local police agencies reported 10 arrests over the weekend, including two on shoplifting charges in Patterson and two on marijuana possession charges in Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 96 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
PATTERSON, LA
Local agencies make marijuana arrests

Patterson and Morgan City police reported arrests on marijuana charges Thursday and Friday, both in connection with other violations. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Jacory D. Hall, 20, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:51 a.m. Thursday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams)...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet

Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
APSO investigating fatal shooting in Darrow

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Friday (September, 23) at approximately 11:56pm, deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow. Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male subject with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. The victim was identified as Brenden Washington, 22 years old.
DARROW, LA
Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says

A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 23-26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Phone harassment. 100 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint. 10:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police: Man had meth shaped like prescription pills

Morgan City police arrested a man accused of possessing methamphetamine fashioned to look like prescription medication. St. Mary deputies made four arrests Wednesday, all involving some form of battery. Franklin police also reported a battery arrest. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
LPSO trying to identify suspects in overnight vehicle burglaries

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is helping the Denham Springs Police Department investigate multiple overnight vehicle burglaries. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries are happening in the Hatchell Lane and Jason Drive area. Unlocked vehicles were stolen by two suspects between 2...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

