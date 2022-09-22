ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A Pocketful of Happiness by Richard E Grant review – Tigger and his one true love

The vivacious actor’s weakness for gossip and glitz goes hand in hand with devotion to his wife in this touching diary, mostly written in the last year of her life. When Richard E Grant’s wife, Joan Washington, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer just before Christmas 2020, she didn’t really want anyone to know. “It won’t cure me!” she said. But Grant and their daughter, Oilly (Olivia), had different ideas. They felt they needed the support of their huge circle of friends: anything else would be too lonely. And perhaps, they also pointed out, this worked both ways. Grant remembered how upset he’d been on hearing, out of the blue, of Victoria Wood’s death in 2016. The news had made him feel he’d failed her; that he wasn’t close enough to her to be told her cancer had returned.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
