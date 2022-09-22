ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel, MT
Laurel, MT
Montana Government
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
News Break
Politics
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings

If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
BILLINGS, MT

