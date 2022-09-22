Read full article on original website
Billings subdivision fights commercial construction
A petition has made it's way through the Cedar Park subdivision. 115 people have signed the document, which will be presented to the City Council on Monday.
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Construction on major Billings intersection causing backups
The project at 24th and Central cost around $700,000 and "has been in the works for years," according to city Engineer Mac Fogelsong.
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Phone Thief? Robbery near 2500 Block of 1st Ave in Billings
Around 12:53 this morning, an individual here in Billings entered a business nearby the 2500 block of 1st Ave North. That block contains the Best Western Clock Tower Inn, Stellas, Pub Station, Edams, and others. The suspect stole the phone of the victim, and threatened to harm them, before BPD...
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions. BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries...
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
Billings police investigating shooting near Rims
Police received a report of three men involved in an altercation around 5:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Burnstead Drive, according to a tweet from Billings police.
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings
If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
First the rain and then the winds will set it
Chances of precipitation will continue through tonight as the low pressure system makes its way across the state.
