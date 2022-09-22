It won't be long before we read that one of the outreach workers is suing the city and county because they were attacked by one of the homeless/mentally ill. They will claim that the police should have been there to protect them.
And this was turned upside down by Harris and coalition for cashless bonds. It turned a troubled society into a lawless society. Crime is rampant as shoplifters and other various crimes were pushed to the wayside. Then some idiot in Olympia decided to introduce a poverty bill. That meant you were poor and it was OK to steal what you needed to eat. That went well. Now advice is all over that you arm yourself, wars coming and the police won't help.And even the Seattle mayor said "I've done all I can, you're on your own"
Soon there will be police free police stations in Seattle. Every day will be The Purge day.
