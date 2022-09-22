ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ncc1701n
3d ago

It won't be long before we read that one of the outreach workers is suing the city and county because they were attacked by one of the homeless/mentally ill. They will claim that the police should have been there to protect them.

Sniper 53
3d ago

And this was turned upside down by Harris and coalition for cashless bonds. It turned a troubled society into a lawless society. Crime is rampant as shoplifters and other various crimes were pushed to the wayside. Then some idiot in Olympia decided to introduce a poverty bill. That meant you were poor and it was OK to steal what you needed to eat. That went well. Now advice is all over that you arm yourself, wars coming and the police won't help.And even the Seattle mayor said "I've done all I can, you're on your own"

GraveDigger
3d ago

Soon there will be police free police stations in Seattle. Every day will be The Purge day.

The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Seattle will launch a new unit of crisis responders under revamped 911 system

This fall, the Seattle mayor’s office and city council have agreed to jointly create a new type of crisis response unit to be available when people call 911. Right now, 911 calls in Seattle go overwhelmingly to police or the fire department. To offer more options — like in Austin, Texas, for instance, where dispatchers offer “police, fire, medical, or mental health" — Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold said they have to first undertake “back-of-the-house work." That means installing new software that allows for “criteria-based dispatch” at the city’s Community Safety and Communications Center.
SEATTLE, WA
#Homelessness#Police#Homeless Shelters
q13fox.com

Seattle Mayor signs $6.5M in Green New Deal opportunity fund

A critical milestone for Seattle's "Green New Deal". Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law more than $6.5 million dollars in investments designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build community resilience to climate change and increase net zero affordable housing.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Opioid Settlement Payouts to King County Cities Range from a Few Thousand Dollars to Millions

Today is the deadline for cities and counties across the state to sign on as participants in the state’s $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors, and it now appears all but certain that enough jurisdictions will sign agreements that the state will be able to keep the funds. As we reported earlier this week, the settlement—the result of a case Attorney General Bob Ferguson brought against the big pill distributors for their role in fueling opiate addiction—won’t be finalized unless all of Washington’s counties, and most of its cities, agree to participate.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program

Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
LACEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Amid spike in suicides, King County Jail to restore visits, services

SEATTLE — King County Jail conditions that exacerbate isolation and increase the risk for suicide could see potential fixes beginning in the next two weeks, though some changes would stretch into the next year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine and the county’s jail director. Constantine is...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far

Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
TACOMA, WA

