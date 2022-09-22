Read full article on original website
Related
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings
If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
Phone Thief? Robbery near 2500 Block of 1st Ave in Billings
Around 12:53 this morning, an individual here in Billings entered a business nearby the 2500 block of 1st Ave North. That block contains the Best Western Clock Tower Inn, Stellas, Pub Station, Edams, and others. The suspect stole the phone of the victim, and threatened to harm them, before BPD...
National organization helps mobile home park residents in Billiings
Manufactured Housing Action or MH action based in San Francisco visited people living in three mobile home parks in Billings, on Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings subdivision fights commercial construction
A petition has made it's way through the Cedar Park subdivision. 115 people have signed the document, which will be presented to the City Council on Monday.
Five Things to Know Before You Go to Billings’ Harvest Fest
Winter isn't my favorite season. I know, I know... "it's Montana. We get winter!" So. Much. Winter. But Fall? Everybody loves this time of year. Cooler nights, earlier bedtimes, comfort food, and pumpkin spice on everything. It's great. One of the signature Downtown Events in Billings is always a fun way to celebrate the season. Harvest Fest 2022 is October 8th and if you're going, remember these five tips.
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
KULR8
Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers' markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
Two people hospitalized after shooting outside Alberta Bair Theater
Two men were hospitalized after a shooting inside in a vehicle caused that car to crash into a nearby bicyclist.
$100K bond set for woman charged with downtown Billings arson fires
Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday for a woman accused of setting fire to a downtown Billings church and a state correctional facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
KULR8
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
KULR8
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Don’t Put Away Summer Clothes Just Yet Billings. Here is What’s Coming
With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
Comments / 2