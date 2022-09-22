ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It's in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
5 Great Chicken Joints in Billings to Settle Chick-fil-A Cravings

If you haven't heard the news about Billings getting its first Chick-fil-A, you're probably living under a rock. Don't get me wrong, I love Chick-fil-A. My college campus had one in the student union building, and I absolutely love their signature Chick-fil-A sauce. However, we're still waiting for the restaurant to open next month (hopefully). So, while we wait for it to open, if you're craving chicken, you should check out these awesome local restaurants.
BILLINGS, MT
Five Things to Know Before You Go to Billings' Harvest Fest

Winter isn't my favorite season. I know, I know... "it's Montana. We get winter!" So. Much. Winter. But Fall? Everybody loves this time of year. Cooler nights, earlier bedtimes, comfort food, and pumpkin spice on everything. It's great. One of the signature Downtown Events in Billings is always a fun way to celebrate the season. Harvest Fest 2022 is October 8th and if you're going, remember these five tips.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food

BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers' markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash near Laurel

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol reports one teen dead and one teen injured in a single vehicle crash on Old Highway 10 west and 21st Avenue west near Laurel early Saturday morning. The 16-year-old male from Park City was driving a Honda Acord westbound on Old Highway 10.
LAUREL, MT

