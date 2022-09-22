The new Johor facility is focusing on servicing engine low-pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. GKN Aerospace, at the MRO Asia-Pacific show in Singapore, conducted an inauguration ceremony of its all-new facility for Aero-engine parts repair in Johor, Malaysia. The new facility was constructed with an investment of $35 million and will provide jobs for 300 highly skilled operators and engineers. The repair center will support engine parts repairs in Johor, serving customers in the APAC region. The repair facility will be working together in coordination with the facility in El Cajon, CA, U.S.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO