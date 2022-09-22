Read full article on original website
SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced Nicole Zube as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately. Zube joins SpartanNash from Kellogg Company, where she most recently served as Head of HR – U.S. Commercial. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005251/en/ SpartanNash Welcomes Nicole Zube as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
mrobusinesstoday.com
HAECO launches Lotus cabin design concept for A319neo
The “Lotus” aircraft cabin design is adaptable for Airbus, Boeing as well as other aircraft manufacturers’ aircraft types. HAECO Private Jet Solutions has launched the newly developed “Lotus”, a new cabin design concept for the Airbus A319neo aircraft. As the name suggests, the latest state-of-the-art cabin concept was developed by HAECO taking inspiration from the lotus bloom. The Asian art deco cabin is jointly created by HAECO Xiamen and MBG International Design, LLC (“MBG”). The aircraft cabin design is adaptable for Airbus, Boeing as well as other aircraft manufacturers types. HAECO Private Jet Solutions is a cabin specialist unit of HAECO Xiamen.
GKN Aerospace inaugurates Malaysian aero-engine parts repair facility
The new Johor facility is focusing on servicing engine low-pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. GKN Aerospace, at the MRO Asia-Pacific show in Singapore, conducted an inauguration ceremony of its all-new facility for Aero-engine parts repair in Johor, Malaysia. The new facility was constructed with an investment of $35 million and will provide jobs for 300 highly skilled operators and engineers. The repair center will support engine parts repairs in Johor, serving customers in the APAC region. The repair facility will be working together in coordination with the facility in El Cajon, CA, U.S.
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
