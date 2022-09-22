ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Voters could recall Shelby County Clerk under proposed bill

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Mark White

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert could be recalled by voters more easily under a bill proposed by state Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis).

The bill, which White intends to file when the state legislature convenes in January, would lower the threshold to hold a recall election.

Under the current law, 15% of registered county voters have to sign a petition to get the recall question on the ballot. White’s bill, announced in a Thursday, Sept. 22 press release, would lower that to 1%.

“Citizens of all communities deserve the best from their elected officials,” White stated in the release. “The issues that have plagued the Shelby County Clerk’s Office are simply unacceptable. Government works for the people, and this situation represents an egregious dereliction of duties by a public servant.”

Halbert’s office is closed to the public this week — for the second time in a month — so that it can catch up on a backlog of car titles. The office processed 6,800 car titles and other auto dealer transactions during its last closure, during the week of Aug. 22; that amounted to a third of the car title backlog, she said.

Halbert objected to White’s proposal at a Thursday press conference, describing herself as a whistleblower who brought attention to the dysfunction rather than causing it. She said the county administration — not her office — deserved the blame for not mailing license plates.

“We’re frustrated. We’re very frustrated,” she said. “Why in the world would any kind of legislation be recommended to remove a county clerk who obviously is a whistleblower?”

“We do not see the funds that we are responsible for collecting, reporting and turning over,” she said. “I don’t think anyone could be upset with me for making those strong statements. ... why do you want me out of the way -- either something is wrong or it’s not.”

During last month’s closure, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica, prompting widespread criticism, including from Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, a Republican.

“The clerk’s trip shows a lack of leadership and concern for her staff who are left to address the backlog without her presence in the office,” Mumpower’s spokesman, John Dunn, said in an email last month.

“It also shows a lack of respect for the citizens of Shelby County who are forgoing many of the clerk’s services this week in hopes that she is addressing her office’s deficiencies during the closure.”

Halbert said during a press conference after her return that criticism of how she used her private time was “disrespectful and disappointing.”

White’s statement notes that Shelby County law prohibits a recall during the first or last 180 days of an official’s term.

Halbert won reelection to her second four-year term on Aug. 4. She won 49.4% of the vote against Republican Jeff Jacobs, with 40,612 total votes. Jacobs won 40.3%, or 33,127 votes.

Bill Moody
3d ago

Regardless of how you feel about her to change this law due to one person is wrong. If she is doing such an inadequate job then get the 15% of signatures and have a recall but don't change laws at a whim.

Guest
3d ago

Typical behavior when you vote in a certain demographic...they will screw up and tear up a ball bearing...

