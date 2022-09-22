Read full article on original website
Leading Cannabis REIT Founder Hosts Panel At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Anthony Coniglio, Founding President and Chief Investment Officer at NewLake Capital Partners, was a guest speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. NewLake Capital Partners is a leading cannabis net lease REIT whose tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S. state-licensed cannabis industry. Their focus is on acquiring industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects.
Canna Business Resources Appears At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Canna Business Resources had a booth at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The company is focused on providing essential resources like financing, processing solutions, and banking options to companies in the cannabis and CBD industry. Companies like Canna Business Resources can be essential in helping small businesses with start-up fees. In...
MTY Food Group Inc. Announces Successful Tender Offer for BBQ Holdings, Inc. Common Stock
MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - MTY Food Group Inc. MTY ("MTY") today announced the successful completion of its previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ ("BBQ Holdings"), at a per share price of $17.25 USD in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer was effected by Grill Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary of MTY.
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Li Auto Cuts Q3 Delivery Outlook Hit By Supply Chain Woes
Li Auto Inc LI has cut its third-quarter vehicle delivery outlook to 25,500. The previous outlook provided by the company was 27,000 - 29,000 units. The guidance downgrade is due to the continuation of the supply chain bottleneck, said Li. The company plans to collaborate closely with its supply chain...
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 17.2% to $12.01 since the start of Monday's trading session on continued weakness. Ford during Monday's after-hours session previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener. The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Weber Inc. - WEBR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Weber Inc. (""Weber" or the "Company") WEBR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Weber and certain of...
Know What You Want To Achieve — Fluence CEO Cautions Companies Against Adopting Just Any Technology For Their Cannabis Business
CEO of Fluence Bioengineering Inc. has cautioned cannabis growers against adopting just any technology for their business. According to David Cohen, who was speaking at this year’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, growers should first identify what they want to do and achieve before settling on the right technology for their business.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PLTR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") PLTR and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and docketed under 22-cv-02384, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Palantir securities between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Valneva Tries Reviving COVID-19 Vaccine Play As It Talks With Potential Partner For An Updated Shot
Valneva SE VALN is in talks with a potential partner to produce an updated version (second generation) of its COVID-19 vaccine that targets new variants of the infection. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation vaccine but said it had suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels.
Las Vegas Sands To Surge 70%? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Citigroup raised Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS price target from $58 to $60. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 0.5% to close at $35.47 on Friday. Wedbush cut the price target on Immunovant, Inc. IMVT from $7 to $5. UBS analyst...
Adobe And 2 Other Stock Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Burberry Finance Chief Joins GSK As First Woman CFO
GSK plc GSK has appointed Julie Brown as its first-ever female chief financial officer to succeed Iain Mackay. Mackay, 60, will retire next year after serving as GSK's finance chief for nearly four years. Julie will join GSK in April 2023 and will work with Iain to transition responsibilities, taking...
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Opens Medical Cannabis Manufacturing Facility In Portugal
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA has officially opened its new pharmaceutical EU-GMP facility in Portugal. SOMAÍ’s phase 1 manufacturing footprint spans 3,800 square meters of manufacturing floor, independent laboratory and offices. To date, the facility has already processed 500 kilograms of the quality THC-rich cannabis flower to validate...
Alibaba Affiliate Becomes Instrumental In South Korea's Digital Wallet Push
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA fintech affiliate Ant Group promised to help four Asian e-wallets expand into South Korea with its cross-border payment service Alipay+, as travel restrictions ease across Asia. Now, e-wallet consumers using Alipay+ like the Philippines' GCash, Malaysia's Touch'n Go, Thailand's TrueMoney, and AlipayHK can pay at...
