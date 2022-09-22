ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin

Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State names offensive, co-defensive Players of Week 4

Ohio State pummeled Wisconsin to pick up its first B1G win and its fourth win on the season. The Buckeyes are looking every bit of their No. 3 ranking so far this season. The Buckeyes named their offensive player of the week and co-defensive players of the week following the 52-21 win. Cade Stover won the offensive award while Tanner McCalister and Tommy Eichenberg took home the defensive players of the week awards.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid reaction: Ohio State rolls over visiting Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

How good was Ohio State’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin? Well, early in the second quarter, the Buckeyes led Wisconsin 28-23. Wait, that was 28 points for Ohio State against 23 YARDS for Wisconsin. It was that kind of day for the Buckeyes, who took care of business early in a surprisingly easy 52-21 victory over Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Wisconsin's 'gonna get a fight' from Ohio State in B1G opener

A battle is brewing in Columbus, as Ohio State is set to take on Wisconsin on Saturday evening. On Thursday, Wisconsin released an intense hype video entitled “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat,” ahead of their B1G conference opener. On Saturday, Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day answered with hype of his own. Addressing fans, players, staff, and band members, Day warned of the fight coming on Saturday, saying “(Wisconsin) wants a fight? They’re gonna get a fight.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State blackout: Team entrance, fan atmosphere have been absolutely electric for Wisconsin showdown

No. 3 Ohio State not only opened B1G play of the 2022 season versus Wisconsin, but it was the Blackout game for the Buckeyes. The players, coaches, and fans of Ohio State came out in all-black as it showcased a marvelous display of apparel. From the warmups, team entrance and the reactions from the fans, the atmosphere has been electric for the home crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s accessories are a topic of conversation during Ohio State's blackout

Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses Jaxon Smith-Njigba's absence in game vs. Wisconsin

Ryan Day and Ohio State wound up missing star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Saturday’s game vs. Wisconsin. Fortunately, the Buckeyes were able to roll even without Smith-Njigba on the field. In the game against the Badgers, the Buckeyes piled up 52 points, the most scored against Wisconsin’s defense...
MADISON, WI

