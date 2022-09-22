Ohio State pummeled Wisconsin to pick up its first B1G win and its fourth win on the season. The Buckeyes are looking every bit of their No. 3 ranking so far this season. The Buckeyes named their offensive player of the week and co-defensive players of the week following the 52-21 win. Cade Stover won the offensive award while Tanner McCalister and Tommy Eichenberg took home the defensive players of the week awards.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO