Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes break through against Iowa, beat Hawkeyes 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: What we liked, didn't like from OSU's win over Wisconsin
Ohio State had a pretty easy Saturday. Jumping out 28-0 in the game’s first 18 minutes gave the Buckeyes a comfortable advantage that Wisconsin never threatened in the 52-21 win. The No. 3 Buckeyes remain near the top of the college football heap, taking a 4-0 mark into October. Here’s what we liked and didn’t like from the victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State names offensive, co-defensive Players of Week 4
Ohio State pummeled Wisconsin to pick up its first B1G win and its fourth win on the season. The Buckeyes are looking every bit of their No. 3 ranking so far this season. The Buckeyes named their offensive player of the week and co-defensive players of the week following the 52-21 win. Cade Stover won the offensive award while Tanner McCalister and Tommy Eichenberg took home the defensive players of the week awards.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what sets Ohio State's 2022 team apart from prior years
Ohio State looked dominant in the first B1G game of the year. The Buckeyes blew out the Badgers 52-21 on Saturday night. The Bucks look every bit like the No. 3 team in the country when their offense and defense are humming. The defense was the issue last year with...
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid reaction: Ohio State rolls over visiting Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
How good was Ohio State’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin? Well, early in the second quarter, the Buckeyes led Wisconsin 28-23. Wait, that was 28 points for Ohio State against 23 YARDS for Wisconsin. It was that kind of day for the Buckeyes, who took care of business early in a surprisingly easy 52-21 victory over Wisconsin.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Wisconsin's 'gonna get a fight' from Ohio State in B1G opener
A battle is brewing in Columbus, as Ohio State is set to take on Wisconsin on Saturday evening. On Thursday, Wisconsin released an intense hype video entitled “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat,” ahead of their B1G conference opener. On Saturday, Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day answered with hype of his own. Addressing fans, players, staff, and band members, Day warned of the fight coming on Saturday, saying “(Wisconsin) wants a fight? They’re gonna get a fight.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets key player back from injury for B1G opener vs. Wisconsin, per report
Ohio State has been dealing with injuries through the first few weeks of the season. The Buckeyes will reportedly have one of their top running backs ready for the Wisconsin game per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. TreVeyon Henderson will supposedly be back in action on Saturday night. Henderson has been...
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
saturdaytradition.com
Brutus Buckeye gets absolutely clobbered during fan event in game vs. Wisconsin
The players for No. 3 Ohio State haven’t been hit hard in this dominating game against Wisconsin, but mascot Brutus was rocked hard by a guy in a bubble. While watching a sumo fight between competitors in a bubble suit, the Ohio State mascot got leveled, shocking everyone. Brutus...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
Big Ten season is finally here and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are opening up with quite a challenge as the Wisconsin Badgers come to town on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a game that will be broadcast on ABC. Ohio State is asking fans to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State blackout: Team entrance, fan atmosphere have been absolutely electric for Wisconsin showdown
No. 3 Ohio State not only opened B1G play of the 2022 season versus Wisconsin, but it was the Blackout game for the Buckeyes. The players, coaches, and fans of Ohio State came out in all-black as it showcased a marvelous display of apparel. From the warmups, team entrance and the reactions from the fans, the atmosphere has been electric for the home crowd.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover, Ohio State TE, is absolutely lighting up Wisconsin in blackout game
Cade Stover is having a huge breakout game for No. 3 Ohio State in a blackout home game versus Wisconsin. Stover has caught 4 receptions for 51 yards and 2 touchdowns, a career-high in receptions and touchdowns. This is the first time in his collegiate career that he has accounted for a receiving touchdown.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff, Wisconsin TE, carted off following apparent serious injury vs. Ohio State
Wisconsin junior tight end Clay Cundiff had a scary moment as he went down with a scary leg injury in the Week 4 game against Ohio State. As Cundiff was being carted away, he appeared to mouth the words “it snapped.”. Cundiff went down after a hit to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s accessories are a topic of conversation during Ohio State's blackout
Marvin Harrison Jr. lets his game do most of the talking, but in the blackout game vs. Wisconsin, some of his accessories have the sports world talking. Early in the game against the Badgers, the broadcast booth of Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler noted something strange about Harrison’s wardrobe. Harrison was rocking an Apple Watch while in competition, something you do not traditionally see on a football player during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Jaxon Smith-Njigba's absence in game vs. Wisconsin
Ryan Day and Ohio State wound up missing star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Saturday’s game vs. Wisconsin. Fortunately, the Buckeyes were able to roll even without Smith-Njigba on the field. In the game against the Badgers, the Buckeyes piled up 52 points, the most scored against Wisconsin’s defense...
College football: Ohio State will make it nine in a row against Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — It has been 12 years since Ohio State has returned a kickoff for a touchdown and eight years since it has scored on a punt return. Measured another way, it has been 4,319 days since OSU has scored on a kickoff and 2,863 days since it did that on a punt return.
Comments / 0