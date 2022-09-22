Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Home owned by a nonprofit organization destroyed in fire
A girls home owned by Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Breaking Barriers held in Huntsville
As National Recovery Month winds down, efforts to break down barriers do not. Recovery Organization of Support Specialist, otherwise known ROSS, partnered with the city of Huntsville to help provide much needed resources to the community. Breaking Barriers was held at the Max Luther Recreation Center. The free event is...
‘I’m glad this community has a desire for such a thing as this’
EVA, Ala. – Residents and visitors filled Eva Baptist Church Thursday night for the annual Eva Frontier Days community singing event. The singing has been a part of Eva Frontier Days since it was started in 1989 by the Eva Art Guild. There is now a Frontier Days Board that organizes the event alongside the Guild. Board member Cynthia Weaver said that Frontier Days was inspired by a trip taken by one of the Art Guild members in 1989 to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne had been celebrating its own Frontier Days. “So, when she came back, she had pictures, and this was in...
Alabama college teacher reunites onstage with former band Nine Inch Nails
These are great times to be a Nine Inch Nails fan. In 2020, the Trent Reznor-led industrial-rock band, known for late ‘80s/’90s hits like “Head Like a Hole,” “The Perfect Drug” and “Closer” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Bobcat and two kittens spotted near Williams Elementary School
A bobcat and her two kittens were spotted near an elementary school playground on Friday.
Family displaced after house fire early Saturday
The City of Athens said crews were called to a house fire in the 400-block of South Houston Street just after 2 a.m.
Sportsman Lake Park temporarily closed to vehicles
UPDATE: 9/23-22 12:21 p.m. Sportsman Lake Park has provided an update stating they “are currently closed for some maintenance on our train tracks and parking lot bumpers.” The park asks for the public’s patience as they make improvements on the park and state they will be reopening in a “timely manner.” The park’s closure for holiday decorating will be at a later time. _____________________________________________________________ Sportsman Lake Park is temporarily closed to vehicles as their elves begin decorating for the holiday season. The yearly shutdown only applies to visitor vehicles but foot traffic is still welcomed through the gate which will remain unlocked from sunrise until sunset. The park staff encourages runners and walkers to continue to utilize the track and to use caution in work areas. There is no word on how long the park will be closed. A drive through Christmas light show opens every holiday season at Sportsman Lake, a Cullman County Park and Rec facility, and is historically well attended. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Flying Magazine
A Trio of Huntsville Airports for Your Visit to ‘Rocket City’
Huntsville, Alabama, offers several convenient airports for your visit to 'Rocket City.' [Credit: Adobe Stock]. If you can fly yourself to the Huntsville area, you have at least a trio of choices, offering everything from a busy international airport (KHSV) to a business-aviation-focused field (KMDQ) to one of the finest turf strips in the lower 48 states (3M5).
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
radio7media.com
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Nine-year-old Lawrence boy attacked by dogs is recovering at home
SPEAKE — Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples is recovering at home two weeks after he was seriously injured in a dog attack that left him "terrified," and he has limited use of his left arm along with visible wounds.
Huntsville police respond to child injured by dog bite
Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a child had been bitten by a dog on Friday afternoon.
Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
Guntersville ‘Taco Bell’ shooting: 1 year later
September 23 marks one year since 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old were killed in a shooting in Guntersville.
Governor Ivey to cut the ribbon for new Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Friday, Sept. 22, for the school's grand opening.
