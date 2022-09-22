Read full article on original website
LHS King and Queen￼
Roman Estrada and Jocelyn Adeyeye were named Lockhart High School’s Homecoming King and Queen prior to Friday night’s football game at Lions Stadium. Photo by Kyle Mooty.
It's that time again in Gonzales
Once again the City of Gonzales is getting ready for its annual “Come and Take It” celebration. As many folks know, the festivities are to honor those brave souls from Gonzales and the surrounding area who, on October 2, 1835, refused the demands of Mexican authorities to return a small cannon — a weapon that had been given to them earlier by the Mexican army for defense against hostile Indians.
Cuero ISD threat assessment team evaluates threat at high school
CUERO, Texas – On Thursday, Sept. 22, Cuero ISD Superintendent Micah A. Dyer reported a threat incident at Cuero High School. A student made a threat to a class earlier on Thursday. As soon as the information was reported, the threat assessment team took action. No injuries have been reported, and the situation is stable at this time.
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
Victoria Police Department investigating shots fired near Milam Drive and Sam Houston
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department responding to multiple calls of shots fired Friday night near Milam Drive and Sam Houston. “Shots fired calls over in the area of Sam Houston near Milam and some other places, and we stopped a car that’s possibly involved and that’s all we have right now,” says responding officer Sgt. M Dailey. VPD officers...
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Additional Arrest Made in Lockhart Daycare Assault Case
A fourth person has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident that occurred at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known locally as Connie’s Kidz. Rafael Santa Maria was arrested Tuesday night, September 20, 2022, for tampering with a witness—a felony. Two other adults, Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya, had previously been arrested and charged with tampering with a witness and failure to report abuse with intent to conceal.
2 local residents arrested, charged following execution of search warrants
VICTORIA, Texas – Local officials arrested and charged two local residents following an execution of search warrants. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force conducted an ongoing investigation of narcotic traffickers in Victoria. They executed a search warrant, as part of this effort, in the 3500 block of Linda Drive.
BELLVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY NIGHT
A Bellville woman was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Day Street for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted resulting in narcotics and drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s possession. The driver, Ashley Mallia, 31 of Bellville, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Washington County Jail.
