28 – “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s,” CC Young Senior Living, CCYoung.org/Baumann. 1 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala and After Party, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, DallasSymphony.org. 8 – Turtle Creek Association 21st Annual Tour of Homes, four homes across Turtle Creek,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO