‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
UPDATED, 10:26 AM : Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris , with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the dillemma turns out to be over something completely different. Watch the teaser below. And read more about the clues we got from the first-look images released earlier this week.

PREVIOUSLY: Netflix has provided a first glimpse at the upcoming third season of Darren Star’s comedy series Emily In Paris.

In the photos, Emily’s ( Lily Collins ) fashion game and her friendship with Mindy appear as strong as ever. There also is a hint about the possible continuation of the Emily-Gabriel-Alfie love triangle from Season 2 as Emily is pictured with both of her beaus. In the Season 2 finale, Alfie told Emily that he was returning to London but wanted to give a long-distance relationship a go, while Emily’s attempt to profess her love for Gabriel was thwarted by Camille, who had just moved in back with him.

(In a sign his storyline was only getting bigger, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, was upped to a series regular for Season 3. )

The friendship betrayal by Camille may have been forgotten, judging by the smiling image of her, Emily and Mindy together in the first-look photos.

Sylvie, Luc and Julien pose in front of what may be the office of Sylvie’s new marketing firm after she quit Savoir in the Season 2 finale and took her top lieutenants with her.

The photos don’t provide a reliable clue as to what Emily’s finale cliffhanger decision was when she was choosing between following Sylvie and staying at Savoir.

Here is the Season 3 synopsis: One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Click above to launch the gallery of images. A premiere date for Season 3 of Emily In Paris will be announced shortly. The series already has been renewed for Season 4 .

Community Policy