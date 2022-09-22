ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Driver crashes into AT&T store

The Niskayuna Police Department responded to a report on September 25 of a car crashing into an At&T store around 11:21 a.m. The driver also allegedly damaged property within the store with a baseball bat.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

6th annual Saratoga motorcar auction returns

You have a chance to bid on some rare and classic cars being auctioned off in Saratoga Springs this weekend. The sixth annual Saratoga Motorcar Auction is Saturday and Sunday, at the Saratoga Casino and Hotel. Organizers say past auctions were so popular, the event has outgrown the Saratoga Automobile...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oktoberfest is back in Glenville

This year's Glenville Oktoberfest returned to Maalwyck Park to celebrate its 13th year. After some COVID-19 restrictions last year, the event is back in full force this year, bringing this annual celebration of German ancestry to the Capital Region once again. Music, bratwurst, sauerkraut and the infamous German Biergarten made...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors

Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Athens police conducting a bank robbery investigation

ATHENS, N.Y. (WENY)-- The Athens Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45am. According to police, a male entered the Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed...
ATHENS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: September 23 - September 29, 2022

McCormick Carpentry LLC sold property at 2 and 4 Shire Lane to Shire Farm LLC for $100,000. Ryan Kelley sold property at 132 Church Ave to Jeremy Blodgett for $275,000. Julie Walker sold property at 93 B Lakehill Rd to Nikalus Ratajczak for $225,000. Traditional Homebuilders and Developers sold property...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

