MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Polaris Off-Road, the leader in off-road innovation, is excited to announce the return of Camp RZR in 2022 and the opening of guest registration for this year’s festivities. Following a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated 2022 Camp RZR will serve as the ultimate weekend celebration for the off-road community on October 28 and 29 at the Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes. Free admission welcomes all riders with access to a variety of activities for individuals and families, including live performances from SoCal punk rock royalty Pennywise and Face to Face. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005754/en/ Camp RZR 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

