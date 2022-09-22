ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
POTUS
The Independent

US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders

On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
South Carolina State
ValueWalk

Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now

Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNBC

The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Business Industry#Smallbusiness Industry#Boost Business Centers#Mbda#Mu
Fortune

Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers

As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania

Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
COLLEGES
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Some Cities Are Inadvertently Supporting Illicit Cannabis Sales, According To New Report

Leafly LFLY, the leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, released a first-of-its-kind report detailing the unintended and harmful consequences that occur when local municipalities choose to opt out of legal and regulated cannabis sales. The report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, a global leader in cannabis and hemp...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy