Read full article on original website
Related
$1 billion in federal economic grants headed coast to coast
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government will send $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and more to 21 regional partnerships across the nation, President Joe Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Friday. The 21 were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy. “We designed this program by thinking about people and places,” Biden said at a White House event. “This is about jobs in their communities for them, not having to leave or not having to go on unemployment. ” Unlike much of the pandemic aid that was meant to address immediate needs, the grants are part of a longer-term effort to revitalize parts of the country that have needed an economic jolt. The money will include funds for existing industries and capital for new ventures. The grants are the largest ever for local economic development provided by the Commerce Department, Raimondo said.
US has sent $8.28 billion in pandemic funds to local lenders
On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy's trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation's smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic. Roughly $8.28 billion in relief funds have been dispersed to 162 community financial institutions across the country,...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Guaranteed Income Program Sends $500 Per Household
Several states have implemented guaranteed income programs for residents. These initiatives benefit low-income households in specific counties. Here are the states with such programs.
ValueWalk
Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania Hitting Bank Accounts Now
Some Pennsylvania residents could soon get a one-time surprise stimulus check from the state. This one-time surprise stimulus check from Pennsylvania will hit the bank accounts of eligible residents over the next few days. Eligible residents could get a one-time payment of up to $1,657.50. Surprise Stimulus Check From Pennsylvania:...
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
Here’s what an aging workforce means for America’s employers
As the workforce ages across OECD countries, companies need to leverage their older employees' wisdom and experience. Covid-19 hit our world like a wrecking ball in 2020. Almost overnight, our businesses and schools closed, our communities went into lockdown, and our economies stalled. But even as we grapple with the fallout of the pandemic, new threats are looming, many of them global in scope.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
EXCLUSIVE: Some Cities Are Inadvertently Supporting Illicit Cannabis Sales, According To New Report
Leafly LFLY, the leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, released a first-of-its-kind report detailing the unintended and harmful consequences that occur when local municipalities choose to opt out of legal and regulated cannabis sales. The report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, a global leader in cannabis and hemp...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0