Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Kylian Mbappe claims he's given more freedom for France than PSG
Kylian Mbappe feels he is afforded more freedom by his national team than by PSG.
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Harry Maguire hits back at Man Utd & England critics
Harry Maguire has insisted that his status as Manchester United captain means he is always likely to make 'big news', but he is not paying attention to any criticism he receives.
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Roberto Mancini: England are one of the best teams in the world
Roberto Mancini speaks glowingly about England ahead of facing them with his Italy side in the UEFA Nations League.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends warning to Barcelona over 'unsustainable' finances
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has warned Barcelona about their financial practice.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Richarlison admits Tottenham negotiations were 'very brief'
Richarlison has revealed that Everton's need to raise funds through transfers played a massive role in his exit, while negotiations over his move to Tottenham were 'very brief'.
Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa set date for injury return
Juventus stars Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa have been set a date for their returns from injury.
Harry Kane urges England fans to reserve judgement until World Cup
Harry Kane wants England fans to reserve judgement on their poor form until the 2022 World Cup.
Atletico Madrid suspend 3 fans after investigating racism towards Vinicius Junior
Atletico Madrid have suspended three fans following an investigation into racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior.
Paul Scholes admits playing with Juan Sebastian Veron was a 'disaster'
Paul Scholes speaks about playing with Juan Sebastian Veron at Man Utd.
Gareth Southgate willing to stake reputation on Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate believes Harry Maguire still deserves to start for England and is willing to stake his reputation on it.
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back Chelsea spot after Graham Potter omission
Kalidou Koulibaly vows to win back his starting spot in Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasts Super League hopefuls Real Madrid for celebrating Champions League triumph
Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits out at Real Madrid for celebrating their Champions League win.
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
