See Tim McGraw’s loving birthday post to ‘soul mate’ Faith Hill

Faith Hill turned 55 on Sept. 21, and her husband — who’s also happens to be her frequent duet partner and “1883” co-star — celebrated the big day on social media. In a tender message he shared on Instagram, Tim McGraw wrote of his devotion to the woman he married nearly 26 years ago.
'Bachelor' couple Clayton Echard, Susie Evans announce they’ve split

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have called it quits. The reality stars, who met on the drama-filled season 26 of "The Bachelor," announced their split in a joint Instagram post on Sept. 23. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways....
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
John Oliver Pokes Fun At Leonardo DiCaprio’s “May To December Love Life” In Return To ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver returned with a new episode of Last Week Tonight on HBO and HBO Max after taking a week off. The main topic of the night was Brasil and its president Jair Bolsonaro. One of Oliver’s concerns was the lack of care from Bolsonaro to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as the country saw an uptick during the pandemic versus the rest of the world which lowered emissions during the same time period. The president of the South American country has also received pressure to protect the Amazon as fires destroy the greenery but the politician has fired back saying it’s all...
Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
Adam Levine’s alleged flirty Instagram messages have become a viral meme

Adam Levine's alleged dirty direct messages have become a huge joke on social media. Scores of social media users have been reposting the alleged flirtatious Instagram DMs that the Maroon 5 frontman reportedly sent to different women. The 43-year-old singer is married to model Behati Prinsloo. Earlier this week, Instagram...
Actor Adam Devine tries to clear things up: ‘I am not Adam Levine’

Amid the ongoing Adam Levine cheating rumors, another Adam has evidently been suffering from a case of mistaken identity: Adam Devine. The "Pitch Perfect" actor decided to clear the air with a humorous photo post on Instagram of him and his wife, fellow actor Chloe Bridges. “Just want to post...
Joy Bauer sends off summer with zucchini flatbread and chocolate-grape bark

Autumn has arrived, and while we’re all looking to dive into cozy sweaters, football season and pumpkin everything, I’m still enjoying the last bites of summer produce. Today, I’ve whipped up two simple and scrumptious recipes: a savory zucchini flatbread (aka a scarpaccia; mine is gluten-free) and a sweet, two-ingredient chocolate-grape bark. I’m holding onto summer as long as I can!
Jurnee Smollet is leaving the door open for a 'Lou' sequel

Jurnee Smollett is in full mama bear mode in film "Lou." She plays Hannah, a single mother whose daughter, Vee, is kidnapped in the middle of a storm. Her landlord, Lou (Allison Janney), helps Hannah find Vee by embarking on a grueling journey through the woods. The thriller premieres on...
Candace Cameron Bure reveals the reason she quit Hallmark after 14 years

Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her big decision to leave Hallmark earlier this year. In a Sept. 21 interview with Variety, Bure revealed why she wanted to leave the Hallmark Channel after 14 years for Great American Media, a company that Bill Abbott, the former president of Crown Media, launched in 2021 as president and CEO.
