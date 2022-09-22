Read full article on original website
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
There's Gold in the Hills!
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — As summer slides by and the fall slips in with cooler days and nights, there is a new shout-out for the season: there’s gold in the hills! Not the mineral or metal kind but a culinary delight as the golden chanterelle mushroom season gets underway.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024
Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
Guides Plead Guilty after Multi-State Investigation
Below is a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules...
Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription drug discount program
Nevadans can enroll online to receive their free digital discount card, which applies to all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved prescriptions, including insulin, psychiatric drugs and asthma medication. (Photo by Árpád Czapp on Unsplash) Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
The Moose Fire crests the ridge west of Salmon on Sept. 7. The human-caused fire has burned more than 125,000 acres since starting July 17. (Courtesy of National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information System) Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who...
State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review
For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
