Oregon State

ijpr.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
OREGON STATE
KGW

High demand for crowded campsites leading to fights, arguments, Oregon parks officials say

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores

Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say - clipped version. 2 teens arrested, police searching for 3rd suspected of armed carjacking attempt in Clark Co. North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual. Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
KGW

There's Gold in the Hills!

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — As summer slides by and the fall slips in with cooler days and nights, there is a new shout-out for the season: there’s gold in the hills! Not the mineral or metal kind but a culinary delight as the golden chanterelle mushroom season gets underway.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Universal school voucher foes turn in signatures to force a public vote in 2024

Beth Lewis, executive director of Save Our Schools Arizona, speaks during a news conference on the Capitol grounds on Sept. 23, 2022, after her group collected 141,714 signatures from voters who want to see the expansion of the state's school voucher program put to a voter referendum. Photo by Caitlin Sievers | Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
rmef.org

Guides Plead Guilty after Multi-State Investigation

Below is a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules...
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
newsfromthestates.com

Nevada joins Oregon, Washington in prescription drug discount program

Nevadans can enroll online to receive their free digital discount card, which applies to all Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved prescriptions, including insulin, psychiatric drugs and asthma medication. (Photo by Árpád Czapp on Unsplash) Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak Thursday announced the launch of ArrayRx, a prescription drug...
NEVADA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

State group finds livestock, chicken farm regulations need review

For months, a group of state lawmakers, farmers, environmentalists, county commissioners and opponents and supporters of industrial chicken farms have discussed the future of these operations in Oregon. On Thursday, Sen. Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, who chaired the group, told a state legislative committee that lawmakers should review state water laws...
OREGON STATE

