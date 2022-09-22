ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Government should allow OBR’s economic forecast at mini-budget, MPs told

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHB8u_0i625lU800

The Government should not announce major tax cuts without an independent economic forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the head of a major economic think tank has warned.

The Chancellor is set to announce tens of billions of pounds both of increased spending and of tax cuts on Friday morning.

But the Government is not allowing the OBR to make the forecasts that it usually publishes alongside a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7LcP_0i625lU800

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation , said it is “almost inconceivable that any reasonable forecast from the OBR wouldn’t show debt rising throughout the forecast period.”

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee he also criticised the Government’s decision to tie the OBR’s hands.

“It is not a good idea to be announcing large, permanent tax cuts, without an underlying economic forecast,” he said.

He also said that Jacob Rees-Mogg was wrong to say that the OBR “has always been wrong.”

Forecasts are always uncertain because not everything can be predicted, he said.

“The country is making better economic policy decisions because (the OBR) exists,” Mr Bell told MPs.

“Does it get everything right? No. When we disagree with them they will say so … that’s what good old-fashioned liberal debate involves.”

Earlier this week, the Commons Treasury Committee wrote to Mr Kwarteng, insisting his fiscal event should be accompanied by OBR data.

The committee’s Conservative chairman Mel Stride said the data was “vital” to “provide reassurance and confidence to international markets and investors”.

The committee on Thursday published Mr Kwarteng’s response, in which he pledged to provide an update on the timetable for an OBR forecast on Friday.

In the letter, the Chancellor wrote: “In the first days of the new Government, we have provided significant support for households and businesses and are acting swiftly to set out a growth plan to Parliament on Friday.

“We remain committed to two forecasts in this fiscal year, as required by legislation. I will provide an update on the timetable for an OBR forecast during my statement to the House on September 23.”

The idea that it’s suddenly going to spur this huge revival in economic growth I find difficult to believe

Neil Shearing, Capital Economics

Meanwhile, Neil Shearing, the chief economist at Capital Economics, said that the cuts in national insurance and corporation tax, which are expected to come in the budget, will not grow the economy much.

“I think the framing of this has been slightly skewed actually. We’ve come off the back of 15 years of cripplingly low growth,” he told MPs.

“What these tax cuts do is take tax rates back to where they were 18 months ago when growth was really low.

“So the idea that it’s suddenly going to spur this huge revival in economic growth I find difficult to believe.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Public services braced for huge cuts as Liz Truss abandons spending review

Struggling public services face billions more in spending cuts because Liz Truss is set to crush hopes that budgets will be topped up to cope with soaring inflation.On the campaign trail, the future prime minister suggested she would hold an emergency spending review – with allocations having been made when prices were expected to rise by a peak of just 4 per cent.With inflation now around 10 per cent, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned an extra £18bn will be needed in each of the next two years to restore “the real-terms generosity that was intended”.But Ms...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pound Sterling: Shadow chancellor ‘very concerned’ by fall of pound following the mini-budget

Rachel Reeves says she is “very concerned” about the fall of the pound following the announcement of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, warning it will worsen the cost of living crisis.Speaking on Sky News, the shadow chancellor called for the government to set out a “credible plan” for public finances, claiming Mr Kwarteng’s failure to do that has spooked the market.“I started my career at the Bank of England, and I have to say, I haven’t seen anything like this before ... the pound is at an all-time low against the dollar,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut plans

The pound has plunged to an all-time low against the US dollar amid hammered market confidence in the Government’s economic plans after the Chancellor last week unveiled the biggest tax cuts in 50 years and signalled more were on the way.Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971, falling by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to about 1.07 dollars early on Monday.The euro also hit a fresh 20-year low against the dollar amid recession and energy security fears ahead of what is expected to be...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Liz Truss facing more cabinet backlash over moves to bring in more overseas workers

Liz Truss is facing a cabinet backlash over plans to expand the shortage occupation list in order to help businesses more recruit more overseas workers.Home secretary Suella Braverman is said to have concerns, keen for the government to meet its manifesto commitment to bring down net immigration numbers.The prime minister and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng are understood to be preparing plans to relax visa rules so more migrant workers can meet labour shortages in areas such as the food and farming sector.Chloe Smith, work and pensions secretary, said on Monday that it was “perfectly possible” that the PM would...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Mel Stride
The Independent

Voices: The pound is sinking – and it’s very bad news for the Tory Party

Why is the pound sinking? The worst performance, among major currencies, is against the dollar – which is especially bad news, because so many commodities (notably oil) are traded in US dollars. Generally, when times are volatile, investors tend to flee to safer currencies and assets and the dollar is a default “safe haven”. It’s debatable why, but it’s a habit that investors don’t seem to want to kick. So the pound has done especially badly against the US currency, but it’s also weak against the euro, the “trade weighted” basket of currencies and in real (inflation-adjusted) as well...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK economy to grow slower than previously predicted in 2022, says OECD

The UK economy will grow less than previously predicted this year and flatline entirely in 2023, according to a new report.The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) said it has downgraded its current annual projection for the UK economy due to “declining real incomes and disruptions in energy markets”.Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to grow by 3.4% in 2022 as a whole, the body said in its interim outlook report.In June, the body said the economy was likely to grow by 3.6%.It comes days after the Bank of England said the UK economy could already be in recession,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Gary Neville says Liz Truss is ‘taking the Mickey’ over tax cuts for rich

Gary Neville has condemned the government's "immoral" mini-Budget, which last week outlined tax cuts set to benefit the most wealthy during the cost of living crisis. The former England international accused Liz Truss of “taking the absolute Mickey out of us” by helping workers at the top end of the tax bracket while offering significantly less to the poorest households.In Friday’s mini-Budget, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng axed the 45p top rate of income tax giving high earners making more than £150,000 an extra £10,000 a year, while also scrapping the cap on bonuses for bankers.The chancellor’s £45bn tax-slashing package was...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Commons sleaze watchdog rejects call to ditch probe into Boris Johnson ‘lies’

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog has firmly rejected demands to call off its inquiry into Boris Johnson.The House of Commons Privileges Committee dismissed a legal opinion obtained by the former PM’s supporters, which found the probe was unfair.The cross-party panel said that it accepted the advice of Commons clerks and its own legal advisers that the opinion, drawn up by eminent barrister Lord Pannick, was “founded on a systemic misunderstanding of the parliamentary process”. The decision blows a hole in Johnson’s hopes of avoiding a full-scale investigation this autumn into whether he lied to parliament over his knowledge of lockdown-breaching...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Economics#Think Tank#Mini#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Obr#The Resolution Foundation
The Independent

Cost of living: Starmer says only way to help with bills is to ‘usher in’ Labour

Keir Starmer says the “single most important” thing that can be done to help those struggling with their bills is to “usher in” a Labour government.Speaking with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC, Sir Keir said the introduction of a Labour government would bring about “day one employment rights for every single person,” and a way of settling pay disputes with unions with “fair pay agreements.”“My job is to make sure that we get the Labour party from opposition where we can say things, but not do things, into power where we can do things.”Sign up for our newsletters.
ECONOMY
The Independent

MPs dismiss claims inquiry into Boris Johnson is ‘unfair’ and ‘flawed’

MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over lockdown parties in Downing Street have rejected a claim that their procedures are “unfair” and “fundamentally flawed”.A legal opinion commissioned by the Government from senior barrister Lord Pannick KC shortly before Mr Johnson left office warned the investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee would be ruled unlawful by the courts.But in its response, the committee said its own legal advisers had found that Lord Pannick’s opinion was founded on “a systemic misunderstanding of the parliamentary process and misplaced analogies with the criminal law”.It rejected Lord Pannick’s view that a fair procedure required...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss and Kwarteng accused of ‘gambling with public’s money’ as pound plummets

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have been accused of recklessly gambling with the UK’s finances, as the pound slumped to an all-time low on the back of a borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves accused the PM and the chancellor “behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”, after Mr Kwarteng hinted at tax cuts beyond the £45bn package in his mini-Budget.One of the chancellor’s allies told The Times the sharp drop in the pound’s worth was “City boys playing fast and loose with the economy”.Ms Reeves told Times Radio: “Instead of blaming everybody...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voters do not know what Keir Starmer stands for, poll finds on eve of crucial Labour conference

Two and a half years since he became Labour leader and less than 24 months before the likely date of the next general election, a poll has found that almost half of voters do not know what Sir Keir Starmer stands for and only a third think he will become prime minister.The findings increase pressure on the Labour leader to use this weekend’s crucial annual party conference to set out a clear agenda for government and present himself as a credible prime minister-in-waiting.The poll comes as Labour seeks to draw clear dividing lines with Liz Truss’s Tories ahead of a...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy