NHL
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
Yardbarker
Sabres Training Camp Battles to Keep an Eye On
With the season rapidly approaching, the scrutiny over who was or wasn’t signed by the Buffalo Sabres can begin to subside, and attention should turn to the opening night roster. Training camp provides players a chance to compete for a roster spot, and the organization has competition at virtually every position. Training camp will be a must-watch to see how it all unfolds and who starts the season in Buffalo.
NHL
Lightning postpone preseason games ahead of Hurricane Ian
Had been scheduled to play Hurricanes on Wednesday, Predators on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning have postponed preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Amalie Arena because of the potential effects of Hurricane Ian. The Lightning are scheduled to play at the...
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Kaprizov not skating for Wild, 'no issues'
Mangiapane joins Flames; Suzuki back on ice for Canadiens. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov did not skate Monday for precautionary measures. The forward took a...
The Hockey Writers
Vegas Golden Knights: 3 Major Storylines Entering 2022-23
With Vegas Golden Knights training camp getting underway on Thursday, players and personnel from around the organization are heading down to City National Arena throughout the week in preparation for the upcoming preseason. The Golden Knights will play their first preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 25, with their regular season beginning on Oct. 11 against the Los Angeles Kings.
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
NHL
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally Comes Up Just Short Against Ducks
O'Brien & Fischer both score in team's first game in Tucson in five years. Arizona Coyotes coach André Tourigny said the team enjoyed its trip to Tucson - the only thing missing was a come-from-behind victory. Liam O'Brien scored and Christian Fischer added a late goal, but the Coyotes'...
NHL
WATCH LIVE - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Click to view our live stream from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Forward scores first for Flames in 4-0 victory over Canucks. The ovation that newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar got when they were announced as part of the starting lineup Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome was loud. The only...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
NHL
Gretzky nearly became teammates with Gordie Howe in 1978
'Great One' could have joined his idol with Hartford in WHA, signed with Indianapolis instead. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. This week, Fischler reveals how Wayne Gretzky came very...
NHL
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo Needs to Bounce Back
In 2015-16, Joonas Korpisalo made his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets and out-played former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Elvis Merzlikins was starting to make a name for himself, playing in the Swiss National League with HC Lugano, as well as playing for Team Latvia in international play.
NHL
Blue Jackets fans come out in droves for open practice
The OhioHealth Ice Haus was filled to the brim as fans got the first look at this year's team. Blue Jackets fans got their first look at Johnny Gaudreau in a Blue Jackets uniform Saturday morning, and the Fifth Line turned out in droves to see the superstar winger at the OhioHealth Ice Haus for an open practice.
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Washington will conclude its preseason slate with a pair of home games, against Detroit on Oct. 5 and Columbus on Oct. 8. First Air Of Autumn - A handful of young Caps hopefuls will suit up for their first preseason action at the NHL level this afternoon against the Sabres. Forwards Haakon Hanelt, Ryan Hofer and Alexander Suzdalev, defenseman Dru Krebs and goaltender Hunter Shepard are expected to get their first taste of NHL exhibition duty on Sunday against Buffalo.
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
NHL
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
NHL
Afanasyev, Evangelista Making the Most of Time at Preds Training Camp
Nashville's Forward Prospects Talk Setting Goals, Soaking Up Experiences at Camp. Making it into the NHL is no easy task. Of the 36 skaters invited to Predators Development Camp in July, a slimmed-down group of 23 made it back for Rookie Camp, and an even smaller group to the Predators main training camp.
NHL
Caps, Sabres Tangle in Exhibition Opener
Some 48 hours after they took the ice for their first practice session of training camp, a group of 20 Capitals will suit up to take on the Buffalo Sabres in the first of Washington's six exhibition tune-ups this fall. As is typically the case early in the preseason, expect...
