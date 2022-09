Teaneck, NJ - Hofstra won four singles flights in a match against Fairleigh Dickinson Saturday afternoon at the FDU Tennis Center. The Knights swept doubles to take a 1-0 lead into singles and won at the first and second singles flights. Matthew Garcia won in straight sets (7-5, 6-2) over Gryffin Minor at No. 3. Josh Reynolds had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Fernando Tardin at No. 4. Jonathan Mahrt Guyou posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles over Jorge Alonso-Cortes. Hideki Matsuoka picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Aryan Manchanda at No. 6. In an exhibition match, Kaita Odani defeated Hrishikesh Parashar by a 6-0, 6-2 count.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO