Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Why Wisconsin has seen so little legislative action on climate change
All this hour, we've been talking about issues where Americans seem to agree on something, say they want something done, but nothing happens. We're hearing from scholars and journalists who report on these issues and from you. You've told us about your frustrations, about issues where you don't see progress being made despite consensus, and you wonder why. In Wisconsin, we heard about one topic in particular that has many people worried.
NPR
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
In Puerto Rico, no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. It's a small town on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated that area, causing a river to flood and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood. NPR's Greg Allen visited this area and filed this report.
NPR
In Puerto Rico, a community grapples with the aftermath of a flooded river
Audio will be available later today. No community in Puerto Rico saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. Heavy rainfall caused a river to flood, destroying many homes.
Comments / 0