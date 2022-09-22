ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County. The lawsuits, filed by the...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kansas Society
State
Utah State
St. Joseph Post

Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for everything,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joan Wagnon
Person
Laura Kelly
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday. Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration. The roughly $1 billion proposal would cut the top income tax...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

KANSAS CITY– A former physician pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to falsely certifying that products and tests were medically necessary for more than 2,000 Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met or examined, according to the United State's Attorney. “This physician violated his oath and...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Trans Women#Kansas Republican Party#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Equality Kansas#Lgbtq
St. Joseph Post

BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
MENDON, MO
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday September 21, for a total of 875,854 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 14, for a total of 9,079. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
St. Joseph Post

15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash

ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
St. Joseph Post

Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
BONDURANT, IA
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy