TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday September 21, for a total of 875,854 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 14, for a total of 9,079. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO