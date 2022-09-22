Read full article on original website
Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes
Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration
TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County. The lawsuits, filed by the...
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling
ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for everything,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph...
USDA to spend $500M extending high-speed internet to rural Mo.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program...
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missourians could get a break on state income taxes under a proposal approved by the Republican-led state Senate on Wednesday. Senators voted 24-4 to send the bill to the GOP-led House for consideration. The roughly $1 billion proposal would cut the top income tax...
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY– A former physician pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to falsely certifying that products and tests were medically necessary for more than 2,000 Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met or examined, according to the United State's Attorney. “This physician violated his oath and...
CFB Roundup: MWSU falls in overtime, NWMSU loses, Wildcats upset Sooners
Missouri Western comes back but falls in overtime to Washburn. Despite efforts to erase a double digit deficit, the Missouri Western Griffons fell in overtime to the Washburn Ichabods 38-31 at Spratt Memorial Stadium. Down 31-24 with just under five minutes left in regulation Sophomore quarterback Reagan Jones led Missouri...
Missouri man dies after motorcycle rear-ends another motorcycle
PLATTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Saturday in Platte County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Joshuwa W. Wiley, 42, Kansas City, Mo. was northbound on Interstate 435 near the Weston Exit. The vehicle rear-ended a 2022 Aprilia...
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday September 21, for a total of 875,854 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 14, for a total of 9,079. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Missouri woman died after SUV rear-ends disabled semi
MACON COUNTY —A Missouri woman died in an accident just after noon Thursday in Macon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by Mary K. Kliethermes, 71, Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Macon. The Toyota rear-ended a 2014 Freightliner...
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
Man sentenced for ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth
KANSAS CITY – A man was sentenced in federal court this month for transporting what court documents describe as “an extraordinary quantity of methamphetamine” in a borrowed car as he traveled from California, across I-70 in Kansas and through Missouri, according to the United State's Attorney. Johnny...
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
Missouri teen dies after SUV rolls into fence post
HICKORY COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Hickory County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 16-year-old girl from Flemington was northbound on northbound on MO 83 five miles northeast of Flemington. The SUV began to skid,...
