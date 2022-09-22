Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Bulletin
Cougars use strong second half to knock off Titans
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense stifled Van Wert in the first half on Friday night. At the break, the Cougars decided to go straight at the Titan defense by using the run to set up the pass, and Van Wert found the endzone three times in the second half to knock off O-G 31-16 at Titan Stadium.
Paulding County Progress
Wildcats get past Archers
OTTAWA – Jesse Lammers shot a 40 while Jude Otto carded a 42 to lead the Miller City Wildcats to a 168-188 win over Antwerp in boys golf action Thursday night at Moose Landing Country Club outside of Ottawa. Thomas Weis and Will Otto both chipped in 43’s for...
Paulding County Progress
Bulldogs roll past Panthers
PAULDING – The host Lady Panther volleyball team and Swanton battled through three sets Thursday night in non-league action with the visiting Bulldogs recording a straight-set sweep of the maroon and white. Swanton won the opening set 25-17 and then outlasted the Panthers for a 26-24 victory in the...
westbendnews.net
The Left Turn
I must start this week with a big shout-out to 11-year-old Carter Schlenk picking up his 2nd feature win of the year in the Sportsman Division at Oakshade Raceway in Wauseon. What 11-year-old do you know spends his or her Saturday nights going 80-90 mph around a dirt oval with 23 other racers in a Late Model stock car? He comes from a racing family, and I hope to write a column on them this winter. Carter Schlenk started on the pole and lead the entire race. Carter Murday finished 2nd and Jesse Jones 3rd. In the UMP Late Model Feature, Carters father Rusty Schlenk took the checker and $1500.00 and he led the race flag to flag, for his second win in a row at Oakshade. Devin Shiels got by Colin Shipley to finish second. Dusty Moore and B.J. Gregory were the rest of the top five finishers. Kolin Schilt grabbed his 6th feature win of the summer in the Dominator Super Stocks. Defending track champion Gabe Mueller managed a second-place finish with William ‘Bubba’ Cundick third. The Compact feature, saw another flag-to-flag race with Eric Carr getting the win. Jason Deshler came in second and asphalt racer Rayce Metdepenningen posted an impressive third place finish after starting at the tail of the field in his first visit to Oakshade Raceway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State Football: Bowling Green Head Coach Will Not Make the Trip to Mississippi State
The Mississippi State football team will face off against the Bowling Green Falcons today at 11:00 a.m. CT. Today’s game will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bowling Green Falcons are a team that can find a way to put the ball in the endzone....
theunderdogtribune.com
Twitter reacts after Mississippi State makes shocking 53-yard field goal vs. Bowling Green
Well. It appears as if the Mississippi State football team might just be figuring out how to make field goals happen. The Bulldogs have had all sorts of issues on special teams in recent years and State has certainly been a mess when it comes to making extra points so far this season.
Paulding County Progress
Karen Price, 1966-2022
Karen M. Price, age 56, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home in Paulding. Karen was born on July 16, 1966 in Paulding to the late Daniel Wiswell and Sandra Adams. For ten years, she worked as a dispatcher for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. Along...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Two motorcyclists injured in crashes
County law enforcement agencies handled two serious injury crashes involving motorcycles in the last week. On Sunday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to Liberty Hi Road and U.S. 6 for a two-vehicle crash. At 10:25 a.m., Albert Potter, 70, Napoleon, was traveling east on Route 6, approaching...
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
hometownstations.com
Lima man killed in motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to the police, 21-year-old Kyius Simpson of Lima was killed in the crash just before 12:30 pm on top of the Jameson overpass. Simpson was heading northbound when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a helmet, but officers believe that speed was a factor in the crash. If you have any information about the incident,you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
Paulding County Progress
Latta to host Academy Informational Night
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) will host an informational meeting regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2023 academic year. The informational meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26th, 2022, at the following location:. Owens Community College,...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Grand jury indictments charge 28
A recent Logan County grand jury handed up indictments charging 28 people:. • Troy C. Miller, 39, of Lima: rape, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony;. • Robert A. Dickinson, 43, of Bellefontaine: possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments;
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective dies unexpectedly
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away. Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. He was 52. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department. “It is with a very heavy heart that we...
Comments / 0