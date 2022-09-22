If you’ve read about all the wonderful things to do in Chicago, chances are you’re already looking at flights. But when is the best time to visit? After all, Windy City winters can be rough, and summertime brings large crowds. What’s the happy medium? As a Chicago resident who has experienced every season multiple times, I think there’s something to love about this city no matter when you visit.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO