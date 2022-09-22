ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HackerNoon

Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire

There are always two sides to every story. In this particular case, there’s the third side too, for me a personal one. Just to be clear, I’m not an Amazon employee, and Jeff Bezos and I ain’t buddies. I just happened to be one of many Amazon users/customers. I self-published a book of stories on Amazon. My experience was great. The publishing process is surprisingly simple and straightforward. With an exception of my book cover, I did it all by myself, including the paperback version. This is where my story becomes interesting.
itechpost.com

Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office

It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Kiplinger

Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Benzinga

A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Motley Fool

Amazon Is Closing Warehouses: Does That Help Shopify Stock?

Amazon has announced that it is closing several warehouses. This is at a time when Shopify likely wants to add fulfillment centers. Shopify is on the move along a number of promising fronts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Kiplinger

A Second Amazon Prime Day 2022 Could Be an October Surprise

Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is a strong prospect for October. That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before the holiday shopping season and loads of deals for shoppers looking to get a jump on their end-of-the-year holiday shopping.
Business Insider

Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook

Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
freightwaves.com

Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors

Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
