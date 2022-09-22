Read full article on original website
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Why Does Amazon Have Low Pay and Poor Conditions When Jeff Bezos is a Multibillionaire
There are always two sides to every story. In this particular case, there’s the third side too, for me a personal one. Just to be clear, I’m not an Amazon employee, and Jeff Bezos and I ain’t buddies. I just happened to be one of many Amazon users/customers. I self-published a book of stories on Amazon. My experience was great. The publishing process is surprisingly simple and straightforward. With an exception of my book cover, I did it all by myself, including the paperback version. This is where my story becomes interesting.
Amazon CEO Says Company Will Not Require Workers to Return to Office
It appears like the employees of Amazon can continue working remotely as its CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company "has no plan requiring its workers to come back into the office," as per CNET. Amazon's employees adopted the remote work model because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really...
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
If You Invested $10,000 in Amazon for Its IPO in 1997, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Buying $10,000 in shares of Amazon when it debuted 25 years ago would have made you wildly rich.
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Amazon Is Closing Warehouses: Does That Help Shopify Stock?
Amazon has announced that it is closing several warehouses. This is at a time when Shopify likely wants to add fulfillment centers. Shopify is on the move along a number of promising fronts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
A Second Amazon Prime Day 2022 Could Be an October Surprise
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is a strong prospect for October. That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before the holiday shopping season and loads of deals for shoppers looking to get a jump on their end-of-the-year holiday shopping.
Gopuff execs started grilling managers about bathroom breaks after the $15 billion delivery startup adopted Amazon's playbook
Former Gopuff managers say executives called out managers when employees took bathroom breaks. Gopuff had been hiring Amazon managers over the past few years to remake their operations. Current and former Gopuff managers said Amazon's management style didn't fit into the startup. Last year, the rapid-delivery company Gopuff started adopting...
Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors
Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn
While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
British regulators eyeing Google, Amazon, Microsoft in antitrust investigation
Media regulators are looking into whether large U.S. tech companies including Amazon and Google have formed a monopoly over cloud computing in Britain, officials said Thursday.
Google's $100 Million Photo Privacy Settlement: You Could Be Entitled to Receive Up to $400
Google agreed this spring to settle a $100 million class-action lawsuit alleging the search giant illicitly uses a facial-recognition program to sort pictures in Google Photos' Face Grouping feature. If your likeness appeared in a picture stored on Google Photos you may be eligible for a nice chunk of the payout -- but time is running out to claim your share.
