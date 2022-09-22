ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrambled Eggs#The Eggs#Frozen Eggs#Burger#Nutrition#Food Drink#Persian
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy