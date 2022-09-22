Audit of the Central City Economic Development Sales Tax Program Initiated

NEWS RELEASE

The City Auditor’s Office is conducting an audit assessing Central City Economic Development (CCED) Sales Tax program processes and project progress.

Kansas City, Missouri, voters approved the 1/8 cent CCED Sales Tax in April 2017 to fund economic development projects in the Central City.

The sales tax is nearing the midpoint of its 10-year lifespan. Total sales tax revenues collected for fiscal years 2018-2022 is about $46 million. The city has a responsibility to both achieve economic development program goals and safeguard taxpayer money through appropriate rules, regulations, and procedures.

The objectives of this audit are to determine whether Central City Economic Development Sales Tax projects are making progress towards completion and assess whether CCED Sales Tax funds are spent according to funding agreements for projects in our sample.

View the audit Scope Statement online on our Recent Reports page.

The scope statement is scheduled to be presented at the Council Business Session at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022.

