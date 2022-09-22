LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Napster, the longest running independent music streaming service in the world, announced today it has hired Jon Vlassopulos as its next CEO. The company also announced a new funding round with participation from existing investors and new backers including Hivemind, Algorand, SkyBridge Capital, Alumni Ventures, Borderless Capital, and G20 Ventures, which will accelerate Napster’s Web3 initiatives. Brevan Howard Digital, Arrington Capital, and RSE Ventures are also among the existing investors of the music brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005054/en/ Napster CEO, Jon Vlassopulos (Photo: Business Wire)

