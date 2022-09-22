ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Napster Hires Roblox Former Global Head of Music, Jon Vlassopulos, as CEO

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Napster, the longest running independent music streaming service in the world, announced today it has hired Jon Vlassopulos as its next CEO. The company also announced a new funding round with participation from existing investors and new backers including Hivemind, Algorand, SkyBridge Capital, Alumni Ventures, Borderless Capital, and G20 Ventures, which will accelerate Napster’s Web3 initiatives. Brevan Howard Digital, Arrington Capital, and RSE Ventures are also among the existing investors of the music brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005054/en/ Napster CEO, Jon Vlassopulos (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
WWD

Anthropologie at 30: Keeping the Creativity Flowing

At 30 years old, Anthropologie, the lifestyle retailer that features clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home decor, garden and bridal, continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its creative culture and sense of discovery. Opening its first doors in the fall of 1992 in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Anthropologie today operates...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy