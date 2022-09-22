Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
The Landing holds boogie van show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a party for the whole community Sunday on The Landing. Check out Fort Wayne’s first vintage and van show during the “Boogie Down Bazaar”. 20 vendors are on site with vintage items. “Boogie” vans are on display, and attendees...
WANE-TV
Art This Way draws crowds in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Art This Way hosted an art crawl Friday night at The Landing. It is a fundraising event where attendees visit 12 different locations along the crawl. Along with the live music, food and drinks, there was also a celebration and dedication of the Unity...
WANE-TV
Pioneer Festival takes families back in time
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Step back in time to the 1800s and experience military drills, a farmers market, antiques, and more at the Huntington County Fairgrounds. This year’s Pioneer Festival includes live music, food, games and activities for the whole family. New to the festival is Timberwork’s...
WANE-TV
Historic church celebrates 200th anniversary at Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A church with a rich history in Fort Wayne celebrated 200 years in the community Sunday with a service at the Old Fort. First Baptist Church of Fort Wayne held a morning service with details on the origin of the institution and its settlement in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Registration still open for Fort4Fitness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is less than a week away. Registration remains open, but your time is running out to sign up. The annual festival offers 4 different types of races either in-person or virtual. The Fall Festival is set for Saturday, October 1. The last day to register is Wednesday, September 28.
WANE-TV
Questa Education Foundation’s 85th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A nonprofit working to make post-secondary education more affordable is celebrating an anniversary. Questa Education Foundation is hosting an event for its 85th anniversary. You can learn more about the nonprofit and how its helped students for over 85 years in the interview above.
WANE-TV
Library holds ribbon cutting for new children’s center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A grand opening was held at the Allen County Public Library branch in downtown Fort Wayne for its new interactive children’s learning center called StoryScape. This is over 2,600 square feet of space dedicated to children 7 and younger. StoryScape was funded primarily...
WANE-TV
Haunted Castle, Black Forest opens for season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that spooky season is underway… the Haunted Castle and Black Forest officially opened Friday. Both attractions are put on by the Saint Vincent Boy Scouts, which have welcomed Fort Wayne residents out for 42 years. The Haunted Castle features ghosts, goblins, a three story slide, drop coffins, and elevator rides and takes about 30 minutes to venture through. If you decide to check out the Black Forest, you’ll see trails along the Beckett’s Run Creek full of clowns, ghosts, and chainsaws. That takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market celebrates 10th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday morning for the past decade, the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market has given the community the chance to shop local for fresh produce and handmade goods. This Saturday, the market at McCulloch Park is celebrating that 10-year milestone. Leigh Rowan, a developer...
WANE-TV
Celebrate fall in East Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The East Allen Country Market is getting ready to celebrate the season with a special version of its market next week. Learn more about this fall market and what you can expect at the event in the interview above. East Allen Country Market’s Fall...
WANE-TV
Church gives away hygiene supplies south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne church on Saturday is holding a hygiene supply giveaway for the community. The event at Higher Heights Baptist Church starts at 2 p.m. and continues while supplies last.
WANE-TV
Families honor homicide victims at MLK Bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An outreach program in Fort Wayne is standing in solidarity Sunday with families of murder victims through an event at the MLK Memorial Bridge. In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Alive Community Outreach organized activities for families to support them and remember loved ones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
Hikers walk 22K to support veterans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of hikers got their steps in Saturday morning, all for a good cause. The 8th annual Fort Wayne 22 Hike supports veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injuries while also educating on mental illnesses. The event included a 22-kilometer hike, silent...
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
buildingindiana.com
Mortgage Company Announces New HQ
Ruoff Mortgage announced plans to move its corporate headquarters by the end of the year to the 80,000-square-foot former Swiss Re regional building, located at 1670 Magnavox Way in southwest Fort Wayne. “With Swiss Re relocating their office to The Riverfront, the opportunity to take over their current building, which...
Washington Missourian
Balloons to race again in New Haven
With 18 balloons scheduled to brighten New Haven’s skies Saturday, the New Haven Chamber of Commerce is expecting several thousand people to fill the City Park this weekend for the 33rd year of the balloon race and glow. Chamber President Tony Carosella said he anticipates a similar turnout to...
WANE-TV
When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley unveils new footwear collection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vera Bradley launched VB Cloud Footwear Thursday, which is the company’s first footwear collection. The VB Cloud Footwear collection features lightweight technology and is designed to be both “feminine and fashionable.”. “At Vera Bradley, we are passionate about designing beautiful solutions —...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD mourning death of detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is mourning the loss of one of its own. The FWPD says 17-year veteran Detective Donald Kidd passed away unexpectedly Thursday. FWPD’s Police Chief, Stephen Reed says the department is supporting Kidd’s family during this time....
WANE-TV
‘Out of the Darkness’ walk raises awareness for suicide prevention
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters are bringing a positive light with them Sunday on a walk that honors those who have been affected by mental illness. “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” seeks to bring the community together at Headwaters Park to address suicide prevention and support those who have been affected by mental illness.
Comments / 0