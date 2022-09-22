ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS Austin

15 horses dead after massive fire in barn on Houston's Northeast Side

HOUSTON - Over a dozen horses are dead after a massive fire at a large barn on Houston's Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home and barn along Linn Street near LeBadie Street near the Interstate 69 and 610 interchange. Houston Fire Department...
HOUSTON, TX

