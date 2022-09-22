Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to see which apps are draining your iPhone’s battery life
The iOS 16 update has been out in the wild for a week, available to those who have an iPhone 8 through to the iPhone 13, as well as coming pre-installed in the iPhone 14, which was released last Friday. After installing the update, people haven't considered one element: the number of apps running in the background that drain their iPhone's battery life.
CNET
Upgraded Your iPhone to iOS 16? Take These 3 Steps Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've got an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16, it's likely that you've already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. iOS 16 is full of new features, but before you go exploring, take a few seconds to prime your iPhone to make the most of the new software.
DIY Photography
Instagram soon to introduce nudity filter for direct messages
If you’ve ever received unwanted nude photos on Instagram (ladies will know what I’m talking about), you might soon be able to filter them out. Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi recently discovered that Instagram is working on nudity protection for direct messages. While nudity is already not allowed in posts (with some exceptions), this could be now moved to messaging as well to increase safety on the platform.
CNET
Got an iPhone? Lock Down These 3 Security Settings Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. As your iPhone becomes increasingly integral to your life and identity, so does the need to keep your data stored on the phone safe. While you're locking down your Gmail account, your Facebook page and your browser, don't neglect your iPhone just because you already have Face ID or Touch ID setup.
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
DIY Photography
Capture One for iPad now supports both wired and wireless tethered shooting
When Capture One for iPad was released in June, there was no option to tether your camera to your iPad. They promised it would be coming soon and now they’ve made good on that promise. The latest v1.10 update for Capture One for iPad now supports tethering your camera to your iPad while shooting. And it does it wired through a USB cable or wirelessly over WiFi.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
CNET
Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
CNET
Apple Watch Settings You Can Change to Make It Work Even Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Changing a few settings on your Apple Watch can make your watch even faster to use while personalizing it for how you want to use it. For example, you can choose how you'd prefer to activate Siri, make your apps appear in a list view rather than a grid and set Portrait Mode photos from your iPhone as your watch background.
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help.
Engadget
Amazon's Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Echo Show...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
Apple’s Watch Sale Is Hot Thanks to the New SE
AmazonIt might not be a chronograph, but it's more useful.
CNET
Don't Put Your TV There: Big-Screen Placement Tips
If you just bought a new TV, you're likely excited to get it mounted and set up. Before you rush to put it on the wall, beware your TV's performance can be significantly reduced by mounting it in the wrong place. You don't want to put it too high, and you definitely don't want to put it above a fireplace (or in the bathroom). A slight seating shuffle, or adjusting your preferred pedestal placements, could yield better picture quality or allow for a larger TV.
Your Next Click: iOS 16 brings new features to iPhone
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Even for those who haven't gotten the newest iPhone, iOS 16 still provides some pretty cool new updates!The new software has one feature that allows you to copy objects in your pictures!To do this, you just need to tap and hold down on the picture, and you'll see a white line can over the object. From there, you can copy or share the item. There are some limitations keeping you from being able to superimpose the copied image onto another picture in your photo album. For those with duplicate photos and videos, the new software will allow you to delete those duplicates.To do this, in your photo albums, you can scroll down and see a folder for 'Duplicates' and easily merge videos and pictures. You can also delete videos from this screen, which is helpful if you have multiples of something you don't even need.Another awesome feature is to be able to fix typos or edit something that was auto-corrected.You now will have time to edit messages, but it's limited -- with a two minute timeframe.For more information about other new features that come with iOS 16, click here.
PC Magazine
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review
Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
CNET
iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: We Put Their Cameras to the Test
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra are different in many ways, but there's a common factor between them: Both companies pitch these high-end phones as having great cameras.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
