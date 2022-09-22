Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
GameFi platform BinaryX launches strategy game CyberChess with $500,000 Prize Pool
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 23rd September, 2022, Chainwire — BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, announced today the launch of CyberChess, one of the...
TechCrunch
Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse
Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
CoinDesk
The Merge Doesn’t Solve Ethereum’s 'Atomic Composability'
The Merge of Ethereum’s network is a significant accomplishment in the history of open-source software and Web3. For the most part, this transition from the more energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the less energy-intensive proof-of-stake has been celebrated for its increased sustainability. But while the story of the day...
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
cryptoslate.com
Cardano up 3% following completion of Vasil hard fork
Cardano’s ADA has reacted positively to news of the successful completion of the Vasil upgrade, rising 3.6% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.4638. The Vasil upgrade went live at 9:44 pm UTC on Sept. 22, according to an announcement from Input Output. The hard fork will:
u.today
Cardano's Vasil Hard Fork Goes Live; What's Next?
Cardano's much-hyped Vasil hard fork has finally gone live after months of delays. Input Output and Cardano Foundation successfully forked the mainnet via a hard fork combinator (HFC) event at 9:44 p.m. UTC. While the new upgrade brings significant improvements to the proof-of-stake blockchain, it is worth noting that not...
cryptoslate.com
NvirWorld’s NVIR Marks the Top Gainer After Getting Listed on MEXC, Lbank and Bitmart
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, South Korea, 24th September, 2022, Chainwire — NvirWorld, the blockchain project that runs the NFT marketplace Nvir Market and DeFi...
Phone Arena
Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store
The most exciting new feature introduced by Apple earlier this month for the iPhone 14 Pro series was the Dynamic Island. Apple took something that had been considered an eyesore, like the notch, and turned it into a shape-shifting notification center that was the center of attention during the "Far out" event. And note how quickly a rumor came out saying that the Dynamic Island would be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. This year the feature is available only on the two Pro models.
The Metaverse Needs Cross-Chain Interoperability, Like Now
I’m becoming fascinated by cross-chain interoperability, or rather the lack of it for now but where it may lead and why it needs to happen. For me, a lot of activity feels like it’s centered on two approaches - > One size fits all. > Winner takes all.
notebookcheck.net
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has collaborated with CAC Corporation (CAC) to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system. The existing unmanned convenience store, “Ministop Pocket,” within CAC’s headquarters, now utilizes facial recognition in their Point of Sale (POS) terminal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005142/en/ CAC Corporation integrates CyberLink’s FaceMe Facial Recognition into the POS terminals of their Unmanned Ministop Store (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
Binance to add opt-in button for 1.2% LUNC burn tax on all trades
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was asked if Binance was ever going to apply the 1.2% tax on Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) off-chain trades. CZ answered the question during a Twitter AMA, stating that Binance would add an opt-in button for those wishing to apply the burn. However, he later posted a blog post to introduce a “voting” mechanism on the burn.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 22: XRP lead gains as crypto market prints green candle
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $43.4 billion. As of press time, it stood at $950.8 billion, up 4.27% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap rose 3.35% over the reporting period to $371.05 billion from $359.74 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap also increased 6.24% to $164.54 billion from $155.88 billion over the last 24 hours.
The Windows Club
This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed
If you have landed on this page, it’s most likely you have encountered the error message This app does not support the contract specified or is not installed when opening or performing any app-related tasks on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC. This post provides the most suitable fixes to successfully resolve this issue on your system.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Now Live, Making ADA a Worthy ‘Ethereum Killer’
After months in the making, Cardano’s Vasil upgrade is now live. The hard fork ushers in an era of “significant performance and capability” to the network. The upgrade uses a unique Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) technology which allows for sweeping improvements without system interruption. Barely a week...
The latest Google Play system update will let you track app installation progress across your devices
It's been nearly a year since Google started sharing all the changes bundled in monthly Google Play system updates on Android. We've seen a few of these land already this month, starting off with improvements to the Google Kids Space. Later, Google added new Wear OS features, followed by alerts for compromised passwords. Now we've got a few more to check out, as new Play Store and Play Protect-related features start coming to smartphones near you.
dailyhodl.com
Highly Anticipated Cardano (ADA) Vasil Hard Fork Upgrade Scheduled To Go Live in Matter of Hours
Ethereum (ETH) challenger Cardano’s (ADA) much-anticipated Vasil hard fork upgrade is set to roll out today with plans for developers to use its new capabilities by next week. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) and its CEO Charles Hoskinson say that the mainnet update is ready to launch. “A joint...
