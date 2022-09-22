Thanks for nothing, NFL!

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Ugh.

Man.

Yuck.

Oh, sorry, I forgot I had started writing this post. What was I lost in during that little bout of public depression?

I looked at the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game tonight and was sadly reminded that it’s the Steelers vs. the Browns.

Oof.

The NFL has done us wrong with this one, my friends. Mitch Trubisky, who has been terrible so far in Pittsburgh, should never be on primetime but here we are. Oh, and he’s set to battle a Browns team that in Week 2 suffered one of the worst losses any team could ever suffer when they gave up two TDs in the final two minutes to the New York Jets and lost by a point.

To the NEW YORK JETS!!!

The NFL had a good run there with its early primetime games. We started with Bills-Rams, which had tons of storylines. Last Thursday they gave us Herbert vs. Mahomes. On Monday they gave us not one, but two games and sure while they were both blowouts we still got to see the Bills put on another show in Buffalo and Jalen Hurts become a star in Philly.

Now get the… the 1-1 Steelers and the 1-1 Browns in an AFC North matchup that really should only be interesting to fans of teams in the AFC North… as well as anybody gambling on this thing to make it a little enjoyable.

NFL Week 3 does have some good games this week – leading with Buffalo at Miami at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That should be a great one that will tell us a lot about both teams.

So while we get ready for tonight’s game, which we’re all going to watch because we all just watch what the NFL gives us, check out our picks against the spread for every Week 2 game, our fantasy studs, duds, and sleepers, and our five best picks for survivor pools.

Now let’s just get through tonight’s game.

Quick hits: What we know about Ime Udoka’s scandal…Braves pitcher’s beautiful slider… NFL teams mock Russell Wilson… And more.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

– The Celtics might end up suspending their coach, Ime Udoka, for a very long time. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

– Atlanta’s Collin McHugh threw an unhittable 79 mph slider and Luis Garcia’s sad reaction was just perfect.

– NHL teams are hilariously mocking Russell Wilson’s “Broncos Nation, let’s ride” thing.

– Here are the top 5 college football games to watch this week.