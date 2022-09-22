ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks for nothing, NFL!

By Andy Nesbitt
By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ugh.

Man.

Yuck.

Oh, sorry, I forgot I had started writing this post. What was I lost in during that little bout of public depression?

I looked at the NFL’s Thursday Night Football game tonight and was sadly reminded that it’s the Steelers vs. the Browns.

Oof.

The NFL has done us wrong with this one, my friends. Mitch Trubisky, who has been terrible so far in Pittsburgh, should never be on primetime but here we are. Oh, and he’s set to battle a Browns team that in Week 2 suffered one of the worst losses any team could ever suffer when they gave up two TDs in the final two minutes to the New York Jets and lost by a point.

To the NEW YORK JETS!!!

The NFL had a good run there with its early primetime games. We started with Bills-Rams, which had tons of storylines. Last Thursday they gave us Herbert vs. Mahomes. On Monday they gave us not one, but two games and sure while they were both blowouts we still got to see the Bills put on another show in Buffalo and Jalen Hurts become a star in Philly.

Now get the… the 1-1 Steelers and the 1-1 Browns in an AFC North matchup that really should only be interesting to fans of teams in the AFC North… as well as anybody gambling on this thing to make it a little enjoyable.

NFL Week 3 does have some good games this week – leading with Buffalo at Miami at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That should be a great one that will tell us a lot about both teams.

So while we get ready for tonight’s game, which we’re all going to watch because we all just watch what the NFL gives us, check out our picks against the spread for every Week 2 game, our fantasy studs, duds, and sleepers, and our five best picks for survivor pools.

Now let’s just get through tonight’s game.

Quick hits: What we know about Ime Udoka’s scandal…Braves pitcher’s beautiful slider… NFL teams mock Russell Wilson… And more.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

– The Celtics might end up suspending their coach, Ime Udoka, for a very long time. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

– Atlanta’s Collin McHugh threw an unhittable 79 mph slider and Luis Garcia’s sad reaction was just perfect.

– NHL teams are hilariously mocking Russell Wilson’s “Broncos Nation, let’s ride” thing.

– Here are the top 5 college football games to watch this week.

Russell Wilson
Collin Mchugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen shares injury updates to multiple Saints players after Week 3's loss

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen shared injury updates to multiple players after Week 3’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, including four of their top five wide receivers, a starting guard, and of course quarterback Jameis Winston. It’s not the worst possible outcome — several of these injuries appear to be minor and should be behind them sooner or later — but it’s close. And the proliferation of injuries on offense is exactly what the Saints can’t afford given their issues on that side of the ball. Here’s what we learned after Sunday’s game:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky and costs 49ers a safety

It has been a big Sunday for infamy in the NFL. First, the Miami Dolphins executed the butt-punt that led to a reaction from Mark Sanchez, the author of the butt-fumble. Then, the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo decided to pull a modified Dan Orlovsky by dropping back and stepping out of the back of the end zone, gifting the Denver Broncos 2 points on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady’s foolish delay of game penalty cost the Buccaneers dearly in a heartbreaking loss to Packers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (-2) struggled to maintain a quality rhythm for much of their matchup with the Packers on Sunday. Through almost four quarters, Tampa Bay had six points against one of their biggest NFC rivals. Brady himself seemed to lean on Russell Gage as a receiver but otherwise couldn’t help lift the Buccaneers the way he usually does.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

