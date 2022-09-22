ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No 'alternative' facts need apply. And as he says, "History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Business
ladailypost.com

LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022

Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses

It's hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don't have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there's nothing to do here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LWV Hosts Candidate Forum For County Council Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos invites the community to its traditional candidate forum for County Council candidates via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The forum also will be recorded and posted on...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing

The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year's event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos County Launches Broadband Survey

CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los County, has printed a comprehensive survey to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. The survey was dropped into the mail Friday and should reach mailboxes of a randomly selected group of households representing a statistically valid sample by Sept....
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

'Eco-warrior" and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn't released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw "attention to the crises facing the natural world," according to the movement's website. He also helped launch the "rewilding" movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

