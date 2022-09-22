Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Cull: Why I’m Running For Los Alamos County Council
My name is Theresa Cull and I’m running for Los Alamos County Council. I’ve been canvassing in Los Alamos and White Rock and I know and have met many people in the County, but I’d like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I...
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ladailypost.com
LANL News Roundup For Week Of Sept. 19, 2022
Brewing beer might be a novelty at Los Alamos, but the physics of materials is a longstanding specialty. So, a Laboratory research team developed the SoniView acoustic sensor system to offer brewers a unique solution to a long-standing problem. Read the full article here. Courtesy/LANL. LANL News:. Los Alamos National...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Season For Rose Gardens Winds Down
Daily Postcard: The season for roses is winding down in a garden along Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses
It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
ladailypost.com
LWV Hosts Candidate Forum For County Council Thursday
The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos invites the community to its traditional candidate forum for County Council candidates via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The forum also will be recorded and posted on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing
The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
bernco.gov
East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25
Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Launches Broadband Survey
CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los County, has printed a comprehensive survey to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. The survey was dropped into the mail Friday and should reach mailboxes of a randomly selected group of households representing a statistically valid sample by Sept....
rrobserver.com
Roadway cleanups planned to spiff up this ‘trashy’ city for Balloon Fiesta
(Michaela Helean/Observer) Paseo del Norte, the whole length, is dirty, trashy, with the shoulders of the road covered with old mattresses, wood scraps, car parts, needles — Bob Dean. COMPANY’S COMIN’, LET’S CLEAN UP: As the State Fair leaves New Mexico and the Balloon Fiesta enters Albuquerque, Bob Dean...
Part of I-25 to close during night hours due to repairs
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
Families explore Albuquerque through scavenger hunt
If you missed this event, have no fear! Another one is on the way.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
Comments / 1