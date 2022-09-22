HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 23, 2022. ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2022, at The Bell Tower on 34th Street in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 75 leaders, 21 teams, and 15 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, visit here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO