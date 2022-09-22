ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALLY Energy™ Names Finalists for 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces

HOUSTON (PRWEB) September 23, 2022. ALLY Energy is proud to announce the 6th Annual GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces will be held on October 26, 2022, at The Bell Tower on 34th Street in Houston, Texas and online with thousands expected. The awards are regarded by many as the most prestigious, significant recognition in the energy industry worldwide. Nominations are open to the public. The shortlisted finalists include 75 leaders, 21 teams, and 15 companies with representation across the globe in oil and gas, power and utilities, wind, solar, hydrogen, nuclear, climate tech startups, and academia. To learn more, register or sponsor the GRIT Awards, visit here.
EML's Nuapay Signs Milestone Contract Bringing Open Banking To Local Government And eCommerce Sectors In The UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Nuapay’s innovative and fully customisable open banking and real-time account-to-account payment capabilities will give Pay360′s customers access to cutting-edge payment technologies across all of its gateway connections. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005189/en/ Nuapay has extended its open banking payments services to Pay360. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
