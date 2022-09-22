Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone
So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
ZDNet
There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee
At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
Cult of Mac
Update your iPhone ASAP to fix iOS 16’s worst bugs
Apple introduced iOS 16.0.2 on Thursday. The update takes care of problems that have made headlines, and irritated iPhone users, since the original debuted in early September. The new version is available to be downloaded and installed now. iOS 16.0.2 squashes some big bugs. iOS 16 debuted September 12 bringing...
3 iPhone Hacks You Should Try Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery
Without a strong iPhone battery that lasts as long as possible, your user experience with the device won’t be as satisfying. It’s no fun having to find a charger in the middle of the day, right when you need your phone most. You need reliable service and a good understanding of the settings that could actually be causing your battery to dwindle faster. A stronger battery starts with making wise decisions when it comes to apps and settings. Stavros Zavrakas, the founder of Orthogonality, recommends three iPhone hacks you should try immediately for a longer-lasting battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
ZDNet
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's newest wireless earbuds
Apple just released the second-generation AirPods Pro. While the $249 price tag hasn't changed, Apple has improved the overall experience with better active noise cancellation and a new adaptive transparency mode that's sure to impress. The completely wireless earbuds also have longer battery life and a new charging case with...
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro wins with substance over sizzle this year
With the 2022 lineup of new iPhones, Apple poured almost all of its best innovations and upgrades into the Pro models. The fact that Apple kept the same base prices for the entire iPhone 14 lineup is a win for consumers in today's high-inflation environment where everything feels like it costs more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
NFL・
Carriers Offering $800 Credits On iPhone 14 Upgrades — But Apple Analyst Says There's A Catch
Apple Inc. AAPL recently released its latest iPhone 14 models and Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan said Wednesday that carrier promotions are making the devices more affordable than shoppers may expect in the inflationary environment. Trade-Ins Bullish For Apple: Mohan said major carriers are bundling iPhone financing with telecom...
ZDNet
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ZDNet
Is Amazon about to ruin Alexa answers with ads?
I'm a product guy. Way back in the day I was actually a product marketing executive for a big tech company. I've shipped hundreds of products over the years. You always try to marry a need with a solution. Meet enough folks' needs, and they'll buy your product. Generally, though,...
ZDNet
Do you WFH? IOGEAR's laptop accessories are on sale at Amazon
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ZDNet
Pick up an Insta360 ONE RS, X2 live action camera in end-of-season sale
When you're on the hunt for a live-action camera, GoPro's are far from your only option. Insta360's live-action camera range has risen in popularity in recent years, and as the company launches its end-of-season sale, the ONE X2 and ONE RS are available for a discount. The standalone Insta360 ONE...
ZDNet
Google wants to help Singapore firms tap data, AI responsibly
Google wants to provide Singapore organisations with the cloud tools and skills they need to tap data for greater efficiencies and better service delivery. It also hopes to help them leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and to do so responsibly, based on its own set of best practices and principles. With...
ZDNet
Baby, these space heaters keep the cold outside with Wi-Fi connectivity
Smart home technology has made it possible to remotely lock doors, see and speak to someone at your front door, schedule automatic light settings, and even remotely control your home's temperature. We bring you six of the best space heaters for every budget. Space heaters have entered the smart home...
How to start your own podcast
Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
ZDNet
Need a printer? We ranked the best inkjet, photo, and laser printers
We've looked at many printers over the past few months. Most have been selected based on their usefulness in traditional workspaces and home offices. This time, however, we decided to take a look at printers most appropriate for home use, whether you need one for work, school, crafts, or general household operations.
ZDNet
Bosses spying on you? Here's the most disastrous truth about surveillance software
It's easy to feel disturbed these days, even if you're still working from home. The notifications are constant. The pings ring in your ears, leaving a nasty echo. And then there's the spying. When the pandemic struck, companies worried that they couldn't observe their employees in the way they used...
Comments / 0